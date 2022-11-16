Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers took the practice field with a few familiar faces who haven’t been out there the last few weeks.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams participated during the individual period of practice, inching closer to making their return. Both players were listed on the injury report as a limited participant.

Among other players who were limited include: wide receiver DeAndre Carter, tight end Gerald Everett, right tackle Trey Pipkins and outside linebacker Chris Rumph.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack received a rest day, and punter J.K. Scott was out with an illness.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had seven players listed as a non-participant or limited, including three wide receivers.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

P J.K. Scott (illness)

Limited:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)

TE Gerald Everett (groin)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Chiefs injury report

Did not participate:

WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen/illness)

CB Chris Lammons (concussion)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness)

Limited:

RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder)

CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee)

Full:

RB Isiah Pacheco (quad)

T Andrew Wylie (elbow)

