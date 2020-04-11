Chris Harris' Commitment to 'Straight Football' Turned an Undrafted Free Agent into an All-Decade Cornerback

Only two Los Angeles Chargers alumni made the cut for the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2020s -- running back and returner Darren Sproles and safety Eric Weddle -- but the club has ties to other players on the list. Among them, former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., whom the Chargers signed to a multiyear contract this offseason.

"Man, it's a huge deal, it's a great honor, and I'm just thankful that all my hard work is really getting noticed out there," Harris said this week on the Jim Rome Show. "Now, it's time to get ready for this next day."

Over the last decade, Harris rates as one of the finest defensive backs in the game. A dominant slot corner, he played a major role in helping the Broncos reach two Super Bowls and taking home a Lombardi Trophy as the key figure in the "No Fly Zone" defense. Harris earned four trips to the Pro Bowl, most recently in 2018, and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.

But few could have envisioned that success for Harris at the outset of his NFL career. An undrafted free agent out of Kansas, Harris had to fight and claw just to earn a spot on the Broncos' roster. He spent the lion's share of his rookie season as a reserve corner and special-teams contribute.

Yet, despite those humble beginnings, Harris secured a full-time starting job during his second year in the league. From that point forward, he became the Denver secondary's primary playmaker, recording 19 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and four defensive touchdowns over the last eight seasons.

"Committed to straight football and just really constant all the time and always never slacking, I think that's really what got me from undrafted to All-Decade team," Harris said. "And a lot of studying and preparing, man.

"I was always like that, man. I think, coming into college, just being able to three different positions really got me prepared for the NFL. So, when I was able to come in and play fast, learn the defense fast, I think that's what really helped set me apart."

The Chargers hope Harris remains a quick study. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic expected to shutter part or all of offseason workouts, the coaches will have less time to spend with their new players.

But therein lies the value in a veteran like Harris. Unlike a rookie or young player, he can come in and apply his nine years of NFL experience. The Chargers expect Harris to establish himself as a leader quickly and give his new teammates a firsthand look at how he earned his place on the All-Decade team.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH