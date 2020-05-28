ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers' Chris Harris Jr. Makes SI's All-Decade Underrated Team

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Earning first-team All-Pro honors while helping one's team take home a Lombardi Trophy would presumably garner significant attention from fans and media. However, new Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has somehow managed to fly under the radar for much of his career with the Denver Broncos for one reason or another. While those in the sport acknowledge Harris as one of the great slot corners in NFL history, the former undrafted free agent never became a household name like many of his peers.

Accordingly, Harris made sense for inclusion on Sports Illustrated's all-decade underrated team for the 2010s. The veteran defensive back, who turns 31 later this offseason, held receivers to just 6.3 yards per reception. No corner over the past decade with qualifying snaps posted a better rate, and only future Hall of Famers such as Richard Sherman came close. While Broncos teammates Peyton Manning, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, and others made headlines, Harris went about his business and shut down just about every pass catcher that came his way.

The Chargers hope Harris can bring that dominant play with him to Southern California. Just this week, Harris said he expects to play both outside along the boundary as well as his customary slot role, a signal that the Los Angeles coaching staff believes he possesses more versatility than perhaps he displayed during his first nine seasons. Harris also said he might play some "emergency, emergency safety."

Harris signed a two-year deal with the Chargers this offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Rookie Justin Herbert Ranks 37th on Chris Simms' QB List

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert made the cut for NBC Sports' Chris Simms' ranking of the top-40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 Manning Passing Academy Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Manning Passing Academy, which once featured new Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, will not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn a Longshot to Win 2020 Coach of the Year

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn currently has 30/1 odds of winning AP Coach of the Year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Facilities May Open to Coaches in June with Minicamps to Follow

NFL facilities could open to coaching staffs next month with full-squad minicamps potentially following soon after.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon: Phillip Lindsay 'Unhappy About Me Coming' to Broncos

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon says new Broncos teammate Phillip Lindsay felt "unhappy about me coming" to Denver.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Featured in Tonight's Re-Air of Monday Night Football Classic

ESPN will re-air a classic 2015 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers Monday night at 5 p.m. PT.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

New Chargers CB Chris Harris Lands at No. 12 on PFF's All-Decade List

This offseason, the Chargers added Chris Harris Jr., one of the best all-around players of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Hunter Henry 'Fine' Playing 2020 on Franchise Tag

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry would like a long-term deal but doesn't have a problem playing out 2020 under the franchise tag.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers DB Eric Weddle Ranks 15th on PFF's All-Decade List

Former Chargers safety Eric Weddle landed at No. 15 on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 101 players of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Colts Don't Expect Philip Rivers to Walk Away After 2020

Colts head coach Frank Reich believes former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will play multiple seasons in Indianapolis despite signing for only 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn