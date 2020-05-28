Chargers' Chris Harris Jr. Makes SI's All-Decade Underrated Team

Earning first-team All-Pro honors while helping one's team take home a Lombardi Trophy would presumably garner significant attention from fans and media. However, new Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has somehow managed to fly under the radar for much of his career with the Denver Broncos for one reason or another. While those in the sport acknowledge Harris as one of the great slot corners in NFL history, the former undrafted free agent never became a household name like many of his peers.

Accordingly, Harris made sense for inclusion on Sports Illustrated's all-decade underrated team for the 2010s. The veteran defensive back, who turns 31 later this offseason, held receivers to just 6.3 yards per reception. No corner over the past decade with qualifying snaps posted a better rate, and only future Hall of Famers such as Richard Sherman came close. While Broncos teammates Peyton Manning, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, and others made headlines, Harris went about his business and shut down just about every pass catcher that came his way.

The Chargers hope Harris can bring that dominant play with him to Southern California. Just this week, Harris said he expects to play both outside along the boundary as well as his customary slot role, a signal that the Los Angeles coaching staff believes he possesses more versatility than perhaps he displayed during his first nine seasons. Harris also said he might play some "emergency, emergency safety."

Harris signed a two-year deal with the Chargers this offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH