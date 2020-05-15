Chargers CB Chris Harris Posted Best Yards Per Target from 2010-19

When the Los Angeles Chargers invested a multiyear contract in free agent Chris Harris Jr. earlier this offseason, they did so to improve an area of the defense that fell flat at times in 2019: coverage in the slot. Harris built himself from a former undrafted free agent into an All-Pro with the Denver Broncos by dominating as a slot corner, the best in the league in the eyes of many.

The statistically inclined have a good reason to support that notion. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris held quarterbacks to just 6.3 yards per target from 2010 to '19, the lowest such figure of any qualified cornerback during that stretch. For context, Richard Sherman, Jimmy Smith, and Adam Jones tied for No. 2 at roughly 0.3 yards lower. That might seem small, but it represents a significant difference.

Though the Chargers' coaching staff has left the door open for Harris to move around the secondary, the corner has said that he will spend most of his time working the slot. That makes the most sense given his instincts and play-making ability and should ease the process of adjusting to a new defense and team. Harris will also have Ron Milus, Los Angeles' defensive-backs coach and former Broncos assistant, to help with the transition.

Harris, who turns 31 in June, will have to battle the physical regression of age in order to maintain his high level of play with the Chargers. Those concerns likely contributed to the Broncos' decision not to pursue a new deal with the veteran cornerback this offseason. Los Angeles has other options in the secondary -- namely former All-Pro Desmond King -- should Harris falter or suffer an injury.

But the Chargers paid for Harris because they believe he can still tilt the field into his 30s. Even a slight statistical drop-off from his stellar play over the first nine seasons of his career would still make him one of the better slot corners in the league.

