Chargers' Chris Rumph II Has Made Adding Weight This Offseason His Point of Emphasis

Chris Rumph II has added weight this offseason and "looks really good" according to defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.

Chargers fourth-round pick from a season ago, Chris Rumph II, registered 16% of the team's defensive snaps. He was largely a special teams contributor as a rookie.

When the team selected Rumph out of Duke on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft, they knew he was a project in the making. As a rookie, he delivered 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in a limited role.

But the coaching staff envisions Rumph on the brink of taking a leap forward in year two following his first full offseason as a pro. Part of that comes with how he's approached his offseason following the direction of the coaching staff – to gain weight this offseason by living in the weight room.

Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) stands during a fourth quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

"Chris has really approached this offseason in a great mindset," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of Rumph. "He’s obviously put on some weight. We asked him to put on the weight and he looks really good. We knew that that was going to be a process, when he got here, of him just growing into his body and spending more time in the weight room. He’s been doing everything that we’ve asked him to do. I know that he is going to have a huge jump, just by having those guys in the room ahead of him giving him some nuggets there.”

It's unclear just how much weight Rumph has added. He weighed in at the NFL Combine a little more than a year ago at 235 pounds. Currently, on the Chargers official team webpage, they have Rumph listed at 244 pounds.

Rumph said this offseason – without having to do through the draft process like last year – has allowed him to focus more on himself and pinpoint the areas of his game that required some fine-tuning. Most importantly, he's made getting stronger to grow his body physically his top priority.

"Building off my rookie year, going into the offseason knowing what I had to improve on and attacking that from a couple weeks after the last game," Rumph said. "Just coming in with a different mindset knowing I'll have a bigger plate this year. Just trying to make sure we're getting to that Super Bowl."

Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) reacts with defensive end Christian Covington (95) after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Rumph appears destined for the No. 4 edge rusher role with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack anchoring down the two starting spots and the versatile Kyle Van Noy serving as a rational pass-rusher.

“There are a lot of tidbits that he can gain from being in that room — overall, just how to be a pro," Hill said of Rumph. "He’ll continue to watch those guys and see how they do things on and off of the field. It’s going to be a benefit for the young guy."

As Hill eluded to, Rumph will be surrounded by three edge rushers who've all had success in the NFL. To be able to pull from the knowledge and technique that they approach the game with should only serve as a benefit to Rumph's developmental process.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.