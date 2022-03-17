Skip to main content

Chargers Re-Sign DT Christian Covington

The Chargers are bringing back defensive tackle Christian Covington from a season ago.

The Chargers have re-signed defensive tackle Christian Covington, according to his agent David Canter.

Covington recorded a career-high 52 tackles last season in 16 games, including three starts. He also accounted for one sack and one forced fumble.

Covington figures to serve as a depth piece after the Chargers went out on Day 1 of free agency and signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to pencil in as the starters from the two interior spots along the defensive line.

Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Christian Covington (95) stands on the sideline against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Covington, 28, was a former sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Texans. He spent his first four seasons in Houston before making stops in Dallas and Cincinnati prior to joining the Chargers in 2021.

The Chargers have made a continuous effort to stockpile defensive lineman in an effort to revamp last year's defensive front which surrendered the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL.

Covington is the fourth defensive lineman to be signed, joining Khalil Mack, Joseph-Day and Johnson.

