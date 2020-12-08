Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Believes He Is the Right Man to Turn This Around

The Chargers head coach believes that if given the opportunity he can change the fortunes of the team.

The Chargers suffered their worst loss of franchise history 45-0 against the New England Patriots. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Chargers will be evaluating everything after the season is over and see if Anthony Lynn is the right man for the job.

Lynn believes he is.

"I'm the guy to get this back on the right track," said Lynn.

Why?

"I've worked my tell off my whole life to get here," said Lynn. "Yeah, I'm having a down here, and I understand people going to take shots and people are going to be critical. That's to be expected, but we have had some successes as well."

Last week, Lynn told his players straight up that they wouldn't be playing for a playoff spot this season. He told them they would be playing for each other.

The Chargers head coach faced some scrutiny because of it, but he didn't feel that was why the team didn't play well on Sunday.

"No, not at all," explained Lynn. "Ever since I've been here, I've always told these young men what they are playing for. I think that it's important to be straight up with them. You either playing for a championship, or you're playing again in a tournament. Are you playing for the love of the game, or are you playing for each other, but they've always known what they're playing for."

Like previously mentioned, it was the worst loss in franchise history. The players walked off the field, holding their heads down. Lynn sees this as an opportunity to see how his team responds.

"I can't remember the last time we've lost by more than a couple of scores, to be honest with you," Lynn explained. "This will be different, and I'm going to see how we all respond."

Lynn mentioned that he was proud of his players for not giving up. He watched the film closely to see if any players had checked out, but he didn't see it. He noticed that his rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray stepped up.

"Kenneth Murray been one of those guys that stood out to me in the second half of that game," said Lynn. "The young man played hard, left it all out on the football field."

Murray finished the game with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and his first career sack. He did show flashes of what he could be on Sunday.

One player who has really struggled the whole season is kicker Michael Badgley. He has missed ten kicks this season, whether field goals or extra points. He missed a field goal on Sunday and got one field goal blocked, and returned for a touchdown.

"It's disappointing to go down on that first drive and miss that field goal for sure," said Lynn. "Michael hasn't been as consistent this year as he has been in the past. So, if this continues, we may have to, but right now, that guy's only here for insurance."

Lynn is referring to JJ Molson, who is insurance just in case something happens COVID-19 related. Badgley has been struggling all season, but special teams have all season.

Against the Patriots, they made 11 mistakes, anywhere from a punt returned for a touchdown to having 10-men on the field. A couple of weeks ago, Lynn changed the job of special teams coach George Stewart while adding Keith Burns, Chris Caminiti, and Lynn. All three have input on what happens with special teams.

"We may eliminate some of the coaching by committee for sure," said Lynn. "I've been trying I've been trying to decide this one if I want to just take it over. So, we're going to do something, but it's going to be different. It's going to be better than what you saw last night."

Lynn said that there might be too many people talking at once, and he may be the only voice that the special teams will hear.

For now, Lynn has a job, but after the loss to New England, the seat may be getting hot. The Bolts head coach said he would only focus on the things he can control and has moved on from Sunday's game.

"It's something we're going to put behind us quickly today and move on to Atlanta," said Lynn. "We definitely don't want one game to beat us twice. So, we'll be preparing for Atlanta for the rest of the day."