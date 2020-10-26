Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Trusted the Team’s Leadership on Sunday

Sunday's game for the Chargers at one point felt like déjà vu. They jumped out to a 16-0 lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The defense was playing lights out, and the offense was moving the ball well.

The Jaguars responded quickly.

First, they went down the field in six plays, and running back James Robinson finished it off with a four-yard touchdown run. They went for two and got to within one score. Chargers offense went three and out.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew started hitting receivers after starting the game 0/3. He threw a pass to Robinson, who was met by cornerback Casey Hayward. He tried to push him back out of bounds, but he powered through and was able to get into the end zone.

Chargers went into halftime barely up 16-14.

In the last two games, this happened. Anthony Lynn's team would go into halftime with a lead and give it up in the second half.

Lynn decided to do something different.

"I'm looking for leadership on this team for guys who step up and take charge," said Lynn. "For the first time, I didn't say one word to this team before the game, I didn't say one word to this team at halftime, and I just say one word when we were down, because I'm looking for players to step up and take charge, and I feel like they did today."

He said he looked at the captains of his team.

"I looked at coach, and he looked at me like, 'Come on, we need you.' Gotcha," explained Hayward. "Just talk to the guys, especially mine in my group. Especially in the second quarter, we made a few mistakes in our group. So, when we got to halftime, we tried to correct it."

It didn't start pretty. The offense went three and out. Punter Ty Long snapped the ball, and Daniel Thomas shot right through and blocked the punt. He returned it for a touchdown.

Jacksonville took a 21-16 lead. Chargers answered with a touchdown reception by tight end Virgil Green from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Jags drove up the field quickly and answered back when Minshew hit receiver Chris Conley for a 28-yard touchdown.

Chargers fought back.

"Our character," said receiver Keenan Allen. "We're a team that is not going to give up. We've been down and out before we've been up, we've lost games. And we came to the same situation. Like I say, we could easily fold it, but we didn't."

The Bolts defense received a boost from the return of defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones. They were able to clamp down on the Jags defense towards the end of the game. That is what they were missing; the depth. This victory was significant for this team.

"We're just trying to keep adding stepping stones," Ingram said. "We're trying to be a special team. And to do that, you have to take it one day at a time, one game at a time."

The Chargers blew leads to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints. Three of the best teams in the NFL. They know they can keep up with the best teams, but they need to stop falling on the same sword.

"We can't keep making the same mistakes," explained Ingram. "We're not going to let that happen. We come in, we look at each other in the eyes like men, and we said 'it's got to stop somewhere. So why not today?' Let's stop this. We keep getting up, and we keep letting teams come back. So, it's to the point now where now 'I got to stop man.' We got to put our foot on people's throat."