Chargers Coaching Search Updates Part II

The Chargers brass is continuing their search for their 17th head coach in franchise history. There have been numerous names circulating, and numerous candidates have conducted interviews.

Here is a look at what is going on with each reported candidate:

Brian Daboll- Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

The Chargers have interviewed Brian Daboll. As of right now, they aren’t able to interview him again until January 25th because his Bills just beat the Baltimore Ravens and are in the AFC Championship game.

His Bills offense was second in the league in yards with 396.4 yards per game, and they averaged 31.3 points per game. He was able to help develop quarterback Josh Allen, who was once considered a bust is now an MVP contender. Allen has turned the page and is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Chargers will be looking to pair Daboll with Justin Herbert to continue his ascension to a superstar quarterback. There has only been one interview with Daboll, but after Saturday’s playoff game against the Ravens, win or lose, he should have a second interview with the Bolts.

Brandon Staley- Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

It was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, that Brandon Staley will interview a second time with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will take place in person on Sunday.

Earlier in the week he was asked about his recent interviews.

“Just a busy day, but Sundays are always busy after a ball game,” said Staley. “You just said it, took more time for those interviews but had two really great visits with the Chargers and the Jets. Humbled, as I mentioned to you guys last time, to be considered for a position like that in this league. An exciting opportunity to compete and meet with those teams. Then as soon as those interviews were over, you get right back to work on Green Bay. It was a busy day.”

Staley has the best defense in the NFL with the Rams. He would have Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Kenneth Murray to work with, and he would stay in Los Angeles. The defense does need some work and could use a little bit of a rebuild.

If he is the Chargers next head coach, he could retain offensive coordinator Shane Steichen or promote quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton to keep some familiarity with Herbert.

Now the real question is if the interview goes well could the Chargers let him walk away and potential sign with another team? Are they truly all in on Daboll? A lot of questions.

Eric Bieniemy- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

There was speculation that this would be a slam dunk relationship. The Chargers and Bieniemy have met once, but no other meetings have happened or are scheduled to happen.

The Bolts may be waiting for the Chiefs divisional game against the Cleveland Browns to be over so they can send another request. Not much you can say about him because his offense speaks for itself. He goes from Patrick Mahomes to Herbert.

Matt Eberflus- Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator

The Chargers met with Eberflus after his Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills. He is coming off another strong defensive season with the Colts.

There are no current plans to do a second interview.

Joe Brady- Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator

He met with the Chargers once, but nothing has happened since then, but he has taken other meetings.

Jason Garrett- NY Giants offensive coordinator

The Chargers interviewed him, Twitter blew up, and nothing has happened since.

Robert Saleh- San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Saleh is the head coach of the New York Jets and they gave him a five-year contract.

Arthur Smith- Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator

Smith agreed to become the Atlanta Falcons head coach.

Urban Meyer- Fox Sports College Analyst

Meyer signed his contract to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will have cap room and the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.