Chargers Make Shane Steichen Permanent OC, Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a series of coaching moves Tuesday, headlined by the decision to make Shane Steichen the permanent offensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

Steichen, took over the Chargers offense after head coach Anthony Lynn fired longtime offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt in late October, had never previously called plays in the NFL. Still, the unit saw modest gains under the 34-year-old assistant, averaging 2.9 additional points per game the second half of the season and improving to No. 12 in DVOA. "I thought Shane did a good job under the circumstances," Lynn said during his season-closing press conference. "I've been in his shoes before. It's hard to take over a team in the middle of a season. You just assume that it's his offense, but it's not his offense. It's not his terminology. I thought he did a good job with what he had. We improved in a lot of different categories under him. So, I am pleased with Shane."

While Steichen will continue calling plays for the offense, the Chargers did not announce a new quarterbacks coach. He held both offensive-coordinator and QB-coach roles during the second half of 2019, and Lynn strongly suggested he would find someone else to take the latter off Steichen's plate next season. When reached for comment, the team did not provide any additional indication as to whether Lynn still plans to hire or promote an assistant to quarterbacks coach.

In addition to making Steichen's promotion to OC permanent, the Chargers also hired James Campen to replace the departing Pat Meyer as offensive-line coach. Campen spent the majority of his coaching career with the Green Bay Packers. During that tenure, he helped develop several late-round picks into standout blockers, including Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2008), T.J. Lang (fourth round, 2009), David Bakhtiari (fourth round, 2013), and Corey Linsley (fifth round, 2014). With Los Angeles likely to add competition along the O-line this offseason, Campen's arrival could pay immediate dividends.

Elsewhere, the Chargers reassigned Alfredo Roberts to tight-ends coach and moved up Mark Ridgley to running-backs coach. Rip Scherer, who coached tight ends the past two seasons, will transition into a senior assistant role. The team also bumped up Addison Lynch from quality control to assistant defensive-backs coach and made Ryan Milus a quality-control assistant on defense.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

