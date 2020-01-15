Chargers Assistant Chris Harris to Join Washington as Defensive-Backs Coach

While the Los Angeles Chargers have yet to announce hires or promotions for existing coaching vacancies, they now have another position to fill. Assistant Chris Harris has left the organization to take the defensive-backs coach position with Washington.

Harris, a 37-year-old former defensive back with six years of coaching experience, first joined the Chargers as an assistant defensive-backs coach in 2016 under then-head coach Mike McCoy. Harris remained with the team in the same capacity after McCoy's ouster and the arrival of current headman Anthony Lynn.

In Washington, Harris will serve in a more prominent role under Washington's new head coach Ron Rivera. Harris played safety for Rivera during their shared time with the Chicago Bears in the early 2000s.

With Harris' departure, the Chargers have multiple coaching vacancies. Lynn indicated during his season-closing press conference that the team would make some tweaks to the staff, including hiring a new quarterbacks coach to allow Shane Steichen to concentrate fully on offensive-coordinator duties. Los Angeles has yet to make any changes official.

Meanwhile, some of the Chargers' rivals in the AFC West have already undergone some staff alterations. The Denver Broncos fired first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to clear the path for former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur to take over the offense. The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders have also made adjustments to their coaching staff, hiring former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli to coach the defensive line in place of Brentson Buckner. The Kansas City Chiefs have not made any coaching changes. Head coach Andy Reid will wait until after the conclusion of the team's playoff run before announcing any decisions.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH