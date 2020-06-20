Chargers Among Betting Favorites to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Though former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since the 2016 season, he appears to have a real path back to the football field for the first time in years. Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly stated that he supports and encourages clubs to consider signing Kaepernick while other prominent league figures such as Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has said teams "would be crazy" not to consider working out the veteran signal-caller.

That progress has generated discussion regarding where Kaepernick might land after three seasons away from the league. According to at least one oddsmaker, the Chargers currently stand as one of the most likely destinations. BetOnline gives the team 9/2 odds to end up with Kaepernick next.

While the Chargers already have three signal-callers on the roster, including presumptive starter Tyrod Taylor and first-round pick Justin Herbert, Kaepernick would make some sense for the team. Both Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco have expressed their desire not to rush Herbert's development, and only Taylor has attempted a pass in a regular-season game among quarterbacks on the roster. Furthermore, Lynn stated in no uncertain terms that Kaepernick fits what Los Angeles plans to do on offense.

Still, BetOnline sees a few other landing spots as more likely than the Chargers. The Baltimore Ravens, who employ the offensive coordinator from Kaepernick's first four years with the 49ers, rank as the top destination while the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans come in right behind them.

Check out the full list of odds below.

Colin Kaepernick's next team:

Baltimore Ravens - 9/4

Seattle Seahawks - 11/4

Houston Texans - 4/1

Los Angeles Chargers - 9/2

Kansas City Chiefs - 6/1

Jacksonville Jaguars - 15/2

Minnesota Vikings - 8/1

Tennessee Titans - 10/1

Philadelphia Eagles - 12/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH