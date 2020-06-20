ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers Among Betting Favorites to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since the 2016 season, he appears to have a real path back to the football field for the first time in years. Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly stated that he supports and encourages clubs to consider signing Kaepernick while other prominent league figures such as Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has said teams "would be crazy" not to consider working out the veteran signal-caller.

That progress has generated discussion regarding where Kaepernick might land after three seasons away from the league. According to at least one oddsmaker, the Chargers currently stand as one of the most likely destinations. BetOnline gives the team 9/2 odds to end up with Kaepernick next.

While the Chargers already have three signal-callers on the roster, including presumptive starter Tyrod Taylor and first-round pick Justin Herbert, Kaepernick would make some sense for the team. Both Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco have expressed their desire not to rush Herbert's development, and only Taylor has attempted a pass in a regular-season game among quarterbacks on the roster. Furthermore, Lynn stated in no uncertain terms that Kaepernick fits what Los Angeles plans to do on offense.

Still, BetOnline sees a few other landing spots as more likely than the Chargers. The Baltimore Ravens, who employ the offensive coordinator from Kaepernick's first four years with the 49ers, rank as the top destination while the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans come in right behind them.

Check out the full list of odds below.

Colin Kaepernick's next team:

Baltimore Ravens - 9/4
Seattle Seahawks - 11/4
Houston Texans - 4/1
Los Angeles Chargers - 9/2
Kansas City Chiefs - 6/1
Jacksonville Jaguars - 15/2
Minnesota Vikings - 8/1
Tennessee Titans - 10/1
Philadelphia Eagles - 12/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Close Offices Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth

The Chargers will close their facilities on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers, Rams Officially Announced as 'Hard Knocks' Costars

HBO and NFL Films officially announced the Chargers and Rams as the costars for the upcoming season of the training-camp docuseries "Hard Knocks."

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Considering Practice-Squad Expansion Amid COVID-19 Concerns

With numerous players testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the NFL has internally discussed expanding practice squads to account for player absences.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Minority Owner Bill Fox Dead at 94

Bill Fox, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, died at his home Sunday. He was 94 years old.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

AFC West Ranked Third in QB Play by NFL.com

The AFC West performed well in an NFL.com ranking of the eight divisions by quarterback play.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn Open to Working Out Colin Kaepernick, Signaling New Appetite for QB's Services

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged the team's willingness to work out Colin Kaepernick, signaling a new appetite for the QB's services in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Offense Pushed Toward Run Game Under Shane Steichen

The numbers show that the Chargers leaned on the run far more often under Shane Steichen than his predecessor, Ken Whisenhunt.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Awards 2021 Pro Bowl to Las Vegas

The next Pro Bowl will take place a quick plane ride away from the Chargers' home in Southern California.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Hunter Henry, Justin Herbert Working Out Together

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry posted photos of workouts with Justin Herbert, the team's first-round pick from earlier this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Colin Kaepernick in Play for Chargers, Per Report

A new report from ESPN suggests the Chargers could consider adding Colin Kaepernick to their roster.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

L.Castro