Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Colts Week 16

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

Halftime

  • Chargers 10, Colts 3

Second Quarter

  • Score Update: Chargers 10, Colts 3
  • 6:38 pm: Chargers add a field goal just before halftime to extend their lead to 10-3.
  • 6:30 pm: Flea Flicker:Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen for 25 yards to put the Chargers just outside the red zone at the Colts' 23 yard-line.
  • Score Update: Chargers 7, Colts 3
  • 6:18 pm: Colts cut into the Chargers' lead with a 46-yard field goal.
  • 6:16 pm: Derwin James has been ejected for a hit on Ashton Dulin.
  • 6:10 pm: Austin Ekeler has 15 scrimmage touchdowns for the second-straight season. He’s one of four players in the last 15 years to do so: Derrick Henry (2019-20), Todd Gurley (2017-18), LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-07).
  • Score Update: Chargers 7, Colts 0
  • 6:07 pm: Chargers strike first with a 1-yard touchdown run by Austin Ekeler.
  • 6:02 pm: The Chargers have allowed zero points in the first quarter for the fourth consecutive game. It’s the longest streak by a Chargers team since 2011.
  • 6:00 pm: Justin Herbert sacked for the second time tonight.

First Quarter

  • 5:55 pm: The Chargers sack Nick Foles on back-to-back plays with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Kenneth Murray bringing him to the turf.
  • 5:52 pm: Colts are 2-for-2 on challenges. Officials overturn Keenan Allen's third down catch. Chargers punt.
  • 5:46 pm: Justin Herbert gets sacked by DeForest Buckner.
  • 5:44 pm: Welcome back, Derwin James. Incredible interception – the Chargers' second takeaway in the first quarter.
  • 5:40 pm: Kyle Van Noy reads the screen like a book and delivers a big hit on Deon Jackson for a 9-yard loss.
  • 5:37 pm: Chargers give the takeaway right back to the Colts. Justin Herbert's pass to Keenan Allen is tipped and intercepted.
  • 5:34 pm: Michael Davis interception. Probably one of the easier picks he'll come down with. Chargers get the ball at their own 41-yard line.
  • 5:31 pm: Colts win the challenge. First Down and Indy keeps the ball.
  • 5:28 pm: Asante Samuel Jr. brings down Alec Pierce short of the sticks on the Colts' fourth down attempt. Colts challenge the spot.
  • 5:22 pm: DeForest Buckner beats Zion Johnson to blow up a third down run by Joshua Kelley. Chargers punt after the play goes for no gain.
  • 5:18 pm: Kenneth Murray gets his hands on a Nick Foles pass, but can’t hang onto it. Colts punt after going three-and-out.
  • 5:16 pm: Nick Foles gets the start at quarterback for the Colts, his first of the season.
  • 5:15 pm: The Chargers win the toss and elect to defer.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: FuboTV, Watch ESPN
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

  • Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy
  • Colts: QB Matt Ryan, CB Kenny Moore II, LB Cameron McGrone, OL Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DL Chris Williams

