Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Colts Week 16

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

First Quarter

5:52 pm: Colts are 2-for-2 on challenges. Officials overturn Keenan Allen's third down catch. Chargers punt.

5:46 pm: Justin Herbert gets sacked by DeForest Buckner.

5:44 pm: Welcome back, Derwin James. Incredible interception – the Chargers' second takeaway in the first quarter.

5:40 pm: Kyle Van Noy reads the screen like a book and delivers a big hit on Deon Jackson for a 9-yard loss.

5:37 pm: Chargers give the takeaway right back to the Colts. Justin Herbert's pass to Keenan Allen is tipped and intercepted.

5:34 pm: Michael Davis interception. Probably one of the easier picks he'll come down with. Chargers get the ball at their own 41-yard line.

5:31 pm: Colts win the challenge. First Down and Indy keeps the ball.

5:28 pm: Asante Samuel Jr. brings down Alec Pierce short of the sticks on the Colts' fourth down attempt. Colts challenge the spot.

5:22 pm: DeForest Buckner beats Zion Johnson to blow up a third down run by Joshua Kelley. Chargers punt after the play goes for no gain.

5:18 pm: Kenneth Murray gets his hands on a Nick Foles pass, but can't hang onto it. Colts punt after going three-and-out.

5:16 pm: Nick Foles gets the start at quarterback for the Colts, his first of the season.

Nick Foles gets the start at quarterback for the Colts, his first of the season. 5:15 pm: The Chargers win the toss and elect to defer.

Pregame

Date and time: Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: FuboTV, Watch ESPN

FuboTV, Watch ESPN Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy

QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy Colts: QB Matt Ryan, CB Kenny Moore II, LB Cameron McGrone, OL Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DL Chris Williams

