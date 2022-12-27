Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Colts Week 16

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

Pregame

Date and time: Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: FuboTV, Watch ESPN

FuboTV, Watch ESPN Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy

QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy Colts: QB Matt Ryan, CB Kenny Moore II, LB Cameron McGrone, OL Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DL Chris Williams

