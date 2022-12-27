Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Colts Week 16
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.
Pregame
- Date and time: Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: FuboTV, Watch ESPN
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy
- Colts: QB Matt Ryan, CB Kenny Moore II, LB Cameron McGrone, OL Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, DL Chris Williams
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Chargers at Colts Week 16 Game Prediction
- Chargers at Colts Game Day Betting Odds: Week 16 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Injury Report: Friday
- Increased Energy From Chargers Has Brandon Staley Eager For Final Stretch With Playoffs Lurking
- Chargers Place DL Joe Gaziano on Injured Reserve, Make Three Other Roster Moves
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.