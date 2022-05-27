Chargers' Corey Linsley Named NFL's Top Center

Chargers center Corey Linsley has been named the top player at his position.

The Chargers signed center Corey Linsley last offseason to a five-year, $62.5 million contract to bolster the interior of their offensive line with veteran leadership and a resume of high-end production.

In Linsley's first year with the team, he earned his Pro Bowl nod after accumulating 1,076 offensive snaps last season without allowing a sack, while making 16 starts.

Early on, the signing of Linsley looks to be a home run addition, and Pro Football Focus' latest rankings tend to agree. PFF released its rankings for the top centers in the NFL and Linsley comes in at the top spot.

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC center Corey Linsley of the Los Angeles Chargers (63) readies to snap the ball against the NFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The rankings are categorized by four tiers. Linsley, consuming the top spot, was placed in the "elite" tier.

"A lot of the focus on Los Angeles’ offensive line overhaul last offseason was placed on Rashawn Slater at left tackle, but he wasn’t the only All-Pro the Chargers added up front — Linsley’s second-team All-Pro nomination was well deserved and marks the second consecutive year that he found his way onto the team," PFF writer Ben Linsey said about Linsley's placement as the top center.

"Over the past two seasons, Linsley has graded in the 75th percentile in every stable metric for centers while clearing the 90th percentile in most categories. His performance in L.A. played a role in Herbert’s second-year jump last season."

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) snaps the ball against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF's metrics on Linsley's percentile rankings since 2020

Pass-blocking grade: 96th

96th Pass-block grade on true pass sets: 96th

96th Pass-block grade without play action: 94th

94th Pass-block grade on 5 and 7-step concepts: 96th

96th Run-block grade on gap runs: 79th

79th Run-block grade on zone runs: 91st

91st Run-blocking positively graded play percentage: 86th

