Chargers' Corey Linsley Named NFL's Top Center
The Chargers signed center Corey Linsley last offseason to a five-year, $62.5 million contract to bolster the interior of their offensive line with veteran leadership and a resume of high-end production.
In Linsley's first year with the team, he earned his Pro Bowl nod after accumulating 1,076 offensive snaps last season without allowing a sack, while making 16 starts.
Early on, the signing of Linsley looks to be a home run addition, and Pro Football Focus' latest rankings tend to agree. PFF released its rankings for the top centers in the NFL and Linsley comes in at the top spot.
The rankings are categorized by four tiers. Linsley, consuming the top spot, was placed in the "elite" tier.
"A lot of the focus on Los Angeles’ offensive line overhaul last offseason was placed on Rashawn Slater at left tackle, but he wasn’t the only All-Pro the Chargers added up front — Linsley’s second-team All-Pro nomination was well deserved and marks the second consecutive year that he found his way onto the team," PFF writer Ben Linsey said about Linsley's placement as the top center.
"Over the past two seasons, Linsley has graded in the 75th percentile in every stable metric for centers while clearing the 90th percentile in most categories. His performance in L.A. played a role in Herbert’s second-year jump last season."
PFF's metrics on Linsley's percentile rankings since 2020
- Pass-blocking grade: 96th
- Pass-block grade on true pass sets: 96th
- Pass-block grade without play action: 94th
- Pass-block grade on 5 and 7-step concepts: 96th
- Run-block grade on gap runs: 79th
- Run-block grade on zone runs: 91st
- Run-blocking positively graded play percentage: 86th
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.