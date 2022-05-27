Skip to main content

Chargers' Corey Linsley Named NFL's Top Center

Chargers center Corey Linsley has been named the top player at his position.

The Chargers signed center Corey Linsley last offseason to a five-year, $62.5 million contract to bolster the interior of their offensive line with veteran leadership and a resume of high-end production.

In Linsley's first year with the team, he earned his Pro Bowl nod after accumulating 1,076 offensive snaps last season without allowing a sack, while making 16 starts.

Early on, the signing of Linsley looks to be a home run addition, and Pro Football Focus' latest rankings tend to agree. PFF released its rankings for the top centers in the NFL and Linsley comes in at the top spot.

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC center Corey Linsley of the Los Angeles Chargers (63) readies to snap the ball against the NFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The rankings are categorized by four tiers. Linsley, consuming the top spot, was placed in the "elite" tier.

"A lot of the focus on Los Angeles’ offensive line overhaul last offseason was placed on Rashawn Slater at left tackle, but he wasn’t the only All-Pro the Chargers added up front — Linsley’s second-team All-Pro nomination was well deserved and marks the second consecutive year that he found his way onto the team," PFF writer Ben Linsey said about Linsley's placement as the top center.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Over the past two seasons, Linsley has graded in the 75th percentile in every stable metric for centers while clearing the 90th percentile in most categories. His performance in L.A. played a role in Herbert’s second-year jump last season."

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) snaps the ball against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF's metrics on Linsley's percentile rankings since 2020

  • Pass-blocking grade: 96th
  • Pass-block grade on true pass sets: 96th
  • Pass-block grade without play action: 94th
  • Pass-block grade on 5 and 7-step concepts: 96th
  • Run-block grade on gap runs: 79th
  • Run-block grade on zone runs: 91st
  • Run-blocking positively graded play percentage: 86th

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Announces Roster Cut Dates

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in the second half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Betting

Chargers' Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley Sit Among Betting Favorites For MVP, Coach of the Year Awards

By Nicholas CothrelMay 25, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (33) during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Derwin James Not Worried About Contract Extension, Focused on Getting New Teammates Acclimated

By Nicholas CothrelMay 25, 2022
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Dan Feeney (66) lines up the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers defense during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Looking at All Options For Starting Right Tackle Spot

By Nicholas CothrelMay 25, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Adds Weight by 'Getting After It' in the Weight Room

By Nicholas CothrelMay 24, 2022
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers OTAs: Where Does Jerry Tillery Fit in Among the Crowded Defensive Line Group?

By Nicholas CothrelMay 24, 2022
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC quarterback Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers (10) looks to pass the ball against the NFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers OTAs: Justin Herbert Feels 'Miles Ahead' of Last Year With Continuity Along the Offensive Unit

By Nicholas CothrelMay 24, 2022
Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers HC Brandon Staley Shares the Status of LB Kenneth Murray's Timetable for Return

By Nicholas CothrelMay 23, 2022