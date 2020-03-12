Chargers Still Conducting 'Business as Usual' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as novel coronavirus, has become the dominant story internationally, forcing restrictions and cancellations of public gatherings across the globe. The sports world has too felt the effects of the virus in a significant way, with the NBA suspending its season Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the contagion. Meanwhile, other sports leagues banned fans from attending games or cancelled them outright.

But while the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted other sports, the Los Angeles Chargers do not plan to alter their football or business activities at this time.

"We've implemented recommendations from CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers and will continue to take the lead from the NFL as well as federal and local authorities," a Chargers official told Sports Illustrated.com "The league has issued a statement that in part reads, 'The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA's medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend.' Beyond that, it's business as usual right now."

Whether the Chargers will continue with that approach as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens remains unclear. Late Wednesday night, the California Department of Public Health strongly recommended the postponement or cancellation of gatherings with 250 or more people as well as any event where attendees lack six feet of distance from others for "at least the remainder of the month of March."

The CDPH specifically highlighted professional sporting events and any other non-essential gatherings in their statement.

Though the league does not have any games scheduled until the preseason in August, it does have the 2020 NFL Draft steadily approaching in late April in Las Vegas. In the interim, scouts and coaches from teams plan to attend the pro days held by college programs across the country for their draft-eligible players. The risk associated with the related travel and exposure to crowds could result in the league or individual teams adjusting their plans. Some, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, have already begun limiting the commercial flights for employees.

The NFL has not made any official announcement on COVID-19 since its original statement in early March. That too could change as other major North American sports leagues publicly address the virus. On Wednesday, the NBA put out a press release to announce the suspension of its season. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice," the statement read. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Shortly after the NBA suspended its season, the NHL put out its own statement. "The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus," the league said in a press release. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has reportedly looked into moving spring-training games to locations less affected by the virus. The NCAA has already announced that its annual "March Madness" basketball tournament will take place without fans.

Currently, the NFL plans to host the upcoming draft on April 23-25. Numerous fan parties are scheduled to accompany the event. Given the increased awareness and risk associated with COVID-19, the league could scale back those plans or eliminate them altogether. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis suggested as much Wednesday. "The league office, the players association, and the city and the state are working together," Davis told the Dallas Morning News. "They're making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be No. 1."

As of Wednesday night, COVID-19 has infected more than 118,000 people and killed approximately 4,300 worldwide. The United States has confirmed over 1,200 cases with 38 deaths. The World Health Organization has officially declared the virus a pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH