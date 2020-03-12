ChargerReport
Chargers Respond to COVID-19 with Work, Travel Restrictions

Jason B. Hirschhorn

As the NFL and other major sports entities have scaled back or canceled major events and games in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Chargers have announced restrictions to reduce the risk of exposure to their employees in a statement made Thursday.

"COVID-19 is dominating the news and our thoughts," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said the statement. "This is a dynamic situation that requires both diligence and thoughtfulness. We have been closely monitoring the ever-changing conditions relating to COVID-19 and have been implementing recommendations from the CDC's Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers, state and local health departments, medical experts at the World Health Organization and our team's medical staff, among others."

Starting Friday, March 13, Chargers will require all staff not deemed "operationally critical" to work from home indefinitely. The team also has made significant alterations to travel plans for coaches and scouts. This comes at a time when colleges typically host pro days for their draft-eligible players, though many of those events have been canceled by the schools and conferences as a precaution.

Like the Chargers, the NFL's other clubs have begun to release statements announcing similar plans to deal with COVID-19. The league also took the step of canceling its spring meeting set to start on March 29 in Palm Beach, Florida.

As of yet, the league has not made any declaration regarding the status of the 2020 NFL Draft. Currently, the draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

