Chargers cut down to 53 players

Fernando Ramirez

The most challenging weekend is here with cut down day. Every NFL team goes from 80 active players to the 53 that will go into the 2020 season.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn admitted earlier this week that this would be a “tricky” cut down day just because of everything going on. There were no preseason games to help the undrafted players show what they can do. The only time they had to show it was during practice while the coaches also have to get the starters ready for the season.

Now even though this is technically the Chargers 53-man roster, they can still make changes with waiver claims.

Here are the 53 players have made the initial roster:

Quarterback (3): Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Running back (3): Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson

Wide receiver (6): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joe Reed, KJ Hill, Jason Moore, Jalen Guyton

Tight end (4): Hunter Henry, Virgil Green, Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham

Offensive lineman (10): Bryan Bulaga, Trai Turner, Mike Pouncey, Dan Feeney, Sam Tevi, Scott Quessenberry, Forrest Lamp, Storm Norton, Trey Pipkins, Tyree St. Louis

Defensive lineman (9): Joey Bosa, Justin Jones, Linval Joseph, Melvin Ingram, Jerry Tillery, Isaac Rochell, Cortez Broughton, Uchenna Nwosu, Damion Square

Linebackers (6): Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Nick Vigil, Emeke Egbule, Denzel Perryman

Cornerbacks (6): Casey Hayward, Chris Harris Jr., Desmond King, Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, Brandon Facyson

Safeties (3): Nasir Adderley, Rayshawn Jenkins, Alohi Gilman

Special teams (3): K Michael Badgley, P Ty Long, LS Cole Mazza

(more to come)

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BoltDan95
BoltDan95

Let’s go! One step closer to the season!

