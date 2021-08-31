Chargers cut Badgley; Vizcaino wins job for now

The Chargers decided to cut kicker Michael Badgley according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. So that means that Tristan Vizcaino will be the kicker, at least for now.

Badgley came to the Chargers in October 2018 after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts. He hit 94 percent of his field goals that season, including a 59-yarder (franchise record) and a game-winner against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

He had a solid first year, but the following year suffered a groin injury that only allowed him to play in eight games. In 2020, he had no competition in training camp. During the season, he had his ups and his downs. He missed a game-winner against the New Orleans Saints in week five.

He did hit two game-winners late in the season against the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. After three seasons, he will now hit free agency and see what is out there for him. If he clears waivers, maybe the team tries to bring him back.

For Vizcaino, that means he is the starting kicker. The team must like his leg strength and have confidence that he will be able to hit his field goals during the season. He had a good start at training camp and seemed to be the guy.

He had a shaky couple of weeks, even missing a 47-yarder in Seattle on Saturday. Special teams coach Derius Swinton must have confidence that Vizcaino can fix that before the regular season starts in a little bit over two weeks.