Chargers Cut RG Trai Turner After One Season

The Chargers have cut right guard Trai Turner after one season to save $11.5 million of cap money, according to the team. It was reported last week that the team was shopping the right guard, but on Friday morning they decided to part ways.

Turner joined the Chargers around this time last offseason when the team traded their left tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for the five-time pro bowl guard. His first season with the Bolts didn’t match the production he had with the Panthers.

The trade for the 27-year-old guard and the signing of right tackle Bryan Bulaga gave fans and the organization hope that they could start fixing their offensive line that hasn’t been the same since the 2018 playoff season.

Turner was hurt during training camp which lingered into the season. He missed the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He returned the following game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but would miss the next six games.

When he returned against the Miami Dolphins in week ten it cost him trouble to get back into football shape. He had a forgetful first season with the Bolts only playing in 46% of the snaps and will now be looking for a new home.

Now that Turner has been cut, that means that Bulaga is the only starter from last season left on the roster. He also had a hard time fighting off the injury bug.

So where does the team go from here?

They have some options at the guard position. Former Patriots second team all-pro guard Joe Thuney is the most expensive option, but he is a good player. They also have former Raider Gabe Jackson, Giant Kevin Zeitler, Saint Nick Easton, Bill Jon Feliciano, and numerous options.

They also have Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney hitting free agency, so the team can look to re-sign either or both. It looks like their best option is an outside option.

According to Overthecap, the Bolts have around $38 million under the cap, which means they have money to spend in free agency. The Chargers still have numerous ways they can save more money. It will be interesting to see if this is the first domino to fall for a team with a new head coach, quarterback Justin Herbert on a rookie deal, and wanting to build a winning team.

Other news

· The team also announce they cut LB Malik Jefferson.