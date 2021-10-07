Chargers D knows they must slow down Chubb and Hunt

Stopping the run game has been the kryptonite to the Chargers defense playing Superman on Sundays. Teams know that. Opposing offenses have tried running the football often against the defense.

Previously Antonio Gibson went for 90 yards, Tony Pollard went for 109 yards add 71 by Zeke Elliott, 100 yards from Clyde Edwards-Helaire in week three. That's a lot of yards.

Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders was the first time they were able to stop it. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 40 yards on 13 attempts.

"We felt really good. I think that you kind of see that reflected in the stats, 45 rushing yards," Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill said. "Just thought we had a really solid defensive performance. I am real happy with where we're at."

Tranquill started on Monday night after Kenneth Murray sustained an injury during Saturday's practice. He added a boost to the run defense.

"Drue Tranquill was fantastic in the game," head coach Brandon Staley said. "He played a really, really good football game. He was commander, a connector out there for us. He tackled well. He was physical within the core."

The defense was getting to the football, which is what helped them stop the run. They had at least four players trying to take down the ball carriers.

"We felt like going into last week's game, that Vegas would try to run the football, especially with Josh [Jacobs] coming back, and that that would kind of create more balance for the football team," Staley said. "I was just really proud of the way our guys responded."

This coming Sunday, the defense needs to be on their toes because the Cleveland Browns rushing attack is no joke with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They are both home run hitting backs that can take it to the house from 90 yards away or nine.

"What we got to do is treat the Cleveland game like it has a life of its own because what we did last week against Vegas does not apply to this week," Staley explained. "This running attack is much different. It requires our full attention, for sure."

Cleveland is number one in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 177. Chubb has rushed for 362 yards while Hunt has added 234 yards on the ground and 121 through the air. So, over 600 yards off the Browns offense is both backs.

"They're a good team," Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph said. "We just have to do our job. Stop the run, get after them, do our job on the offense."

Staley will look towards the defensive line for most of the help establishing a wall to block the running backs from going between the guards or tackles.

The way Staley has called his defensive games lately is he takes the ball away from a great playmaker and tries to put it in another. So, take the ball away from Hunt and Chubb to let quarterback Baker Mayfield beat you.

"We didn't want Josh to get going really felt like they were going to try to come in and run the football after what we had shown the first three weeks," Tranquill explained. "To be able to stop the run early and get them in passing situations was definitely favorable for us."

Two weeks ago, this defense was the worst against the run. They are slowly climbing back up, being 29th right now.

"They look good all around," Chubb explained to Browns media. "So, they'll be a challenge for us going out west and playing at their home field when they're playing hot right now."

The Browns offense is taking the old school approach to this season, which is to have a good offensive line and attack with the run game to tire out the opposing defense.

"Our linebacker coach has given the tackling plan today, and he's like, man, it took me all night to find good tackles on these guys because the first guy is rarely ever making the play,'" Tranquill explained. "I think you know that swarm to the ball the second, third guy in you know getting shot attempts at the ball is going to be very, very crucial for us to be successful against them."

They are both in sync right now and playing excellent football. The Chargers may need to lean on their offense and hope they are up in the fourth quarter to make the ball be in Mayfield's hands.

Cleveland has a talented backfield, so the Chargers will need to be ready for an old-school slobberknocker of a matchup on Sunday.

"It's going to be imperative Sunday afternoon to stop those guys and not allow them to get going," Tranquill said.