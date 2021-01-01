Chargers D Preparing for the Unknown With Chiefs starting Chad Henne at Quarterback

The 2020 season is winding down for the Chargers as they sit at 6-9 and no chance to get into the playoffs unless they magically get switched to the NFC East. They face the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1), who will be resting MVP candidate quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That means backup quarterback Chad Henne will be getting the nod on Sunday. He hasn't started in an NFL game since week three of the 2014 season. He threw seven passes and completed four for 33 yards. He was replaced by Blake Bortles and has been a backup ever since. His head coach in his last start is the Chargers current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

"Obviously very familiar with him as a person," said Bradley. "I mean, he did a tremendous job for us. It's just his leadership brought a wealth of experience to our program there. I leaned on him quite a bit. He just had a great perspective, a great understanding of offenses, how to attack defenses. So, that part of it held him in high regard."

Henne was a Jaguars member and only started for more than ten games once, which was in 2013 when he had 15 starts, threw 13 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, and went 4-9. It has been a while for him.

He has been with Kansas City for three seasons. Last year in the last game of the preseason, Henne suffered a high right ankle sprain and fractured that same ankle. He was out until this season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said it is a good opportunity to give his backup some playing time.

"Chad's been out of it for a year with it with an injury," said Reid. "So, it's great for him even as a veteran to get in and have an opportunity to play. So, you never know what's going to happen is was a whole virus, and everything going on. I mean, you could be down. You know, Chad playing, it's just the way things happen. So, there's no better time to get them a little experience or knock the rust off."

Reid isn't wrong when it comes to COVID-19. The Denver Broncos faced a situation where all of their quarterbacks were unable to play, so they had their practice squad, who was a college quarterback, start at quarterback.

Kansas City doesn't want to get caught like that, especially in the playoffs, so Reid is trying to give Henne some playing time just in case.

The Chargers coaches and players have said that just because Henne is starting, and there is no chance for a playoff run, they will still be playing hard on Sunday.

"Whoever plays on Sunday, we're going to play against," said cornerback Michael Davis. "So, it doesn't really matter. I mean, when it comes down to it is all about us. It is all about our basics and what we do as a team."

The Chargers are riding a three-game win streak. The defense has bent during the streak but hasn't broken. They have created turnovers at crucial moments.

This weekend they could have a lot more injuries than at any point this season. They have five defensive players missing both practices so far this week. Anthony Lynn said safety Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive end Joey Bosa are two players who are game-time decisions, but it will be difficult for them to play on Sunday.

If Bosa doesn't play, that means the combo of Jerry Tillery and Isaac Rochell will be the ends. They had trouble generating pressure last Sunday against Drew Lock and the Broncos. If Jenkins doesn't play, his backup is Jahleel Addae, who hasn't practiced either with a calf injury, so that means sixth-round pick Alohi Gilman may get his first career start at strong safety.

"You might get a first-hand look at it this way," said Bradley. "He went through a learning curve. We asked him to play multiple positions. But especially last week, it was good to see him in there, he settled down, he made some plays, I thought he was playing with more freedom."

Bradley raved about him after they drafted Gilman, who has been mostly a special team's contributor in a crowded secondary.

The defensive coordinator mentioned that they went back to look at the film from his former quarterback, and he was able to point to his team a couple of things he noticed. Playing against Henne won't be the same as Mahomes, but regardless of who is at quarterback, the Chargers defense feels like they can only take care of what they can control.

"We have to show up and do what we do best, which is play ball," said linebacker Kenneth Murray. "On film, I see that to see them making plays. They can move around with the ball. Move around in the pocket. So, it's going to be important for us to stay disciplined."