Chargers Bring Back Damion Square, Bolstering Defensive Interior

At the start of the 2020 league year, the Los Angeles Chargers' roster featured none of the defensive linemen that regularly took snaps at nose tackle last season. That changed Monday when the team brought back veteran defensive tackle Damion Square.

Square announced his return to the Chargers with a post on social media.

A 6-foot-2, 293-pound veteran, Square has played a number of roles during his six seasons with the Chargers. Last year in particular, he took a significant number of snaps at nose tackle, working in a rotation with Brandon Mebane and mid-season addition Sylvester Williams. Square and Williams' contracts expired in March while the team released Mebane in a cost-cutting move. All three remained free agents prior to Square coming to terms on a new deal with Los Angeles.

Square's return bolsters the depth at nose tackle. Earlier in the year, the Chargers brought on free agent Linval Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowler and former member of the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. Barring injury, Joseph will take the lion's share of the work at nose tackle during the upcoming season with Square likely serving as his primary backup.

The Chargers will require more depth behind the two, though in-house options exist. Justin Jones, a starter elsewhere along the defensive line, has the size to line up over the center if necessary. Cortez Broughton, a seventh-round pick in 2019, also could see action at nose tackle depending on how much improvement he demonstrates during training camp and the preseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH