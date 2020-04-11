Chargers Great Dan Fouts Out as CBS NFL Color Analyst

After more than a decade as an NFL color analyst for CBS, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Diego Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts will not return to the network for the 2020 season. The network will replace Fouts, whose contract expired earlier this year, with FOX's Charles Davis, according to a report from the New York Post.

Fouts entered broadcasting in 1988 with CBS, spending six seasons with the network before moving into radio. He returned to television in 1997 to partner with Brent Musburger on ABC Sports' coverage of college football. ABC moved him to Monday Night Football in 2000 as part of its experiment with veteran play-by-play man Al Michaels and comedian Dennis Miller. Fouts Moved around several more times before returning to CBS in 2008.

It remains unclear where Fouts intends to go next, though his background in both professional and college football should leave options available to him. Several networks with NFL rights have shaken up their coverage, with NBC Sports and ESPN each making alterations to their top broadcast teams. Drew Brees, still a member of the New Orleans Saints, reached an agreement this offseason to work with NBC after he retires from playing.

Fouts enjoyed a memorable NFL career, earning six Pro Bowl nods as well as three first-team All-Pro honors over 15 seasons, all with the Chargers. The NFL named him to its All-Decade team of the 1980s and inducted him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. Fouts turns 69 in June of this year.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH