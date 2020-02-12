Dan Fouts: Philip Rivers 'Can Play at Least Another Two Years'

As the fallout from Philip Rivers' departure from the Los Angeles Chargers continues to permeate around the NFL, several former players have decided to weigh in on the news. One of those players, legendary Chargers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, shared his feelings on SiriusXM NFL Radio Tuesday.

"Well, I'm a little sad about it, obviously," Fouts said. "I think he's one of the all-time greats and would have liked to have seen him finish up with the Chargers. But that's just the way it is in the NFL these days. You know, he's had a great career, and I believe he's got a lot of football left ahead of him wherever he may land."

Though not even Rivers knows which team he will eventually join, several could pursue him aggressively in free agency. The Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans each have questions at the position and have some ties to the 38-year-old quarterback. Other organizations such as the New England Patriots could jump into the fray should their current signal-callers leave this offseason.

"As far as where he might end up, there's a number of questions in the quarterback field right now," Fouts said. "When you think about the draft, you think about who's a free agent, and you think about all that money that's out there. One logical place you hear a lot is Indianapolis because of his relationship with [former Chargers offensive coordinator] Frank Reich. It would be a similar offense, a similar system. To me that makes sense for Philip Rivers, but there's a number of dominoes that have to fall unless he is the first domino."

But while Rivers' next destination remains unclear, his desire to continue his playing career seems clear.

"Well, first of all, I think I know he wants to continue playing," Fouts said. "I know I was thinking about his longevity and his toughness. He reminds me of Brett Favre. I think that he can play at least another two years, maybe three or four. His desire to play his toughness, his smarts, all those things that go into it."

Still, while Rivers will finish his playing career with a different team, Fouts will remember him first and foremost for his time with the Chargers.

"I hope he's remembered well, because I have the highest feelings for Philip because I know how tough it has been for him at times," Fouts said. "And I know how that word tough keeps coming back. That may be his legacy as an all-time tough guy in the NFL. I believe he's a winner. I think that he's a tremendous leader. He's an outstanding citizen, No. 1, and a great family man. All those things that we all know about him. I think that it would be nice for him to crown off his career with a winning season and get into the playoffs, and who knows what may happen then. But, in my mind, his legacy is secure."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH