Chargers to Hire David Diaz-Infante as Assistant O-Line Coach

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers have filled one of the multiple vacancies on their coaching staff. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the team plans to hire David Diaz-Infante as an assistant offensive-line coach.

Diaz-Infante entered the coaching world five years ago as an offensive assistant with the Arizona Cardinals. After one season in the desert, he joined the New York Jets as their assistant offensive-line coach, a position he held for four years under two head coaches (Todd Bowles and Adam Gase).

The Chargers lost Pat Meyer, their top offensive-line coach, earlier this offseason when he accepted a similar position on Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule's coaching staff. Los Angeles has yet to announce a Meyer's replacement, though assistant O-line coach Mark Ridgley could garner consideration for the position. Ridgley joined the team in 2012 and has held a number of roles under multiple head coaches.

In addition to determining their next offensive-line coach, the Chargers plan to hire or promote a quarterbacks coach. Shane Steichen has held the role since 2016 but will relinquish those duties to focus on his work as the offensive coordinator and play-caller.

Though it remains uncertain to whom Diaz-Infante will report in his new role, he has some history with the Chargers. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1987 during the players strike that season. Diaz-Infante went on to play in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League before returning to the NFL in 1996. He won back-to-back Super Bowl championships with the Denver Broncos in 1997 and 1998, eventually retiring in 2001.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

