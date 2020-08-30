ChargerReport
Chargers day 13 of training camp: QB that stood out, observations, & some news/notes

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers were supposed to scrimmage last Thursday at SoFi Stadium, but head coach Anthony Lynn decided to cancel practice. Instead, the team wanted to make a statement and raise awareness on police brutality.

On Sunday, the team decided to hold their scrimmage.

One of the biggest takeaways from Sunday was the lackluster offensive play by both the first and second-team offenses. There were talks about a quarterback battle between Tyrod Taylor and first-rounder Justin Hebert, but today Easton Stick was the best quarterback. Granted, he played the second and third-team defense, but he made plays.

Stick was able to move well into the pocket and spread the ball around to tight end Donald Parham, running back Darius Bradwell and others. There was a play were Stick moved to the left looked up, saw no one open, so he took off running for a gain of 15-20 yards. A couple of plays later, Stick scrambled yet again and outran defenders for another 15-20 yard gain. Stick finished the drive off with a beautiful back-shoulder touchdown pass to receiver Dalton Schoen.

It wasn’t all bad for the other two offensive squads. Taylor scrambled to the right and found running back Justin Jackson open for the pass, and he ran it the rest way to finish off the 51-yard touchdown pass. He also had a nice throw to tight end, Hunter Henry, for a 20-yard gain. Hebert had his offense in the red zone, and he threw a dart to Parham for the touchdown pass.

The reason why both offensive squads struggled wasn’t necessarily all on them. The defense was on. They kept flying around the field, making plays and batting balls down. The Chargers moved the ball well, and rookie Joshua Kelley took a handoff, and defensive tackle Linval Joseph knocked the ball out his hands. The defense recovered it.

There was also a play where the defense crowded Taylor, and he threw it to which linebacker Nick Vigil dove to intercept it.

The defense was flowing on Sunday, so expect the offense to make some changes to try and get going on Monday.

News and notes

  • Center Mike Pouncey didn’t suit up today for practice. He was on the sideline as an extra coach. He kept coaching up younger players.
  • Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was dressed up for practice. He stretched with the team, but he didn’t take any reps during 11-on-11.
  • Desmond King took Harris spot in the slot during practice. His play was okay. He had a miscue when he was covering receiver Keenan Allen. He made the catch over the corner, which lead Lynn to say something to King. He also had a chance to tackle Darius Jennings on a play, but he whiffed on the tackle.
  • Linebacker Drue Tranquill was all over the field today. He had an excellent tackle on tight end, Hunter Henry. Then he was asked to cover the tight end on a pass play, Henry looked open, but Tranquill was able to disrupt him, and the ball was not caught.
  • On special teams, kicker Michael Badgley missed two 40+ yard kicks. Linebacker Kyzir White had a massive hit on Tevaungh Campbell on a return. It looks like Ty Long maybe the kickoff guy this season.
  • There was a play were defensive tackle Justin Jones got off the ball quickly and got in the backfield extremely fast. He is a player whom many players and coaches have said could have a breakout year.
  • Linebacker Denzel Perryman was dressed, and he did work on the first special teams play, but he never returned to practice.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BoltDan95
BoltDan95

I like stick also! Playmaker!

