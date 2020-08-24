Chargers training camp day 8: Lynn rewards players, Nwosu back at playing LEO, and other news and notes

The seventh day of practice was held on Monday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. On Sunday, Anthony Lynn let the players practice in pads for about an hour then he rewarded them by telling them to take them off for the last 30-45 minutes. Monday, he did the same thing.

Lynn mentioned on Sunday why he decided to reward the team.

“Last week, I thought they did a hell of a job of pushing through a lot of volume,” Lynn explained. “We didn’t have a lot of injures, but the guys worked hard. The catapult numbers show at the end of the week that the guys worked extremely hard, and at some point, I am going to hold them back and rewarding them for that. I gotta get them in football shape and go from there.”

Some notable veterans were missing from practice: WR Keenan Allen, DE Melvin Ingram, DE Joey Bosa, CB Casey Hayward, OT Bryan Bulaga, G Trai Turner, and DT Linval Joseph, which probably means Lynn rewarded them with a veteran’s day off.

Now with Lynn giving those guys a day of rest, other younger players were able to showcase their talent. Veterans day off is usually when younger players have a chance to be mixed in with the first team, quarterback Tyrod Taylor was there today, and had a chance to work with the younger receivers. Who had the opportunity to attempt to showcase their skills with the starters that remained at practice.

Nwosu ready to play his natural position: LEO

Last week, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was asked what position Uchenna Nwosu would be playing this season. Bradley said that he was going to leave Nwosu at the LEO position.

“I feel great at this position,” explained Nwosu. “This is what I do. Get off the ball, rush the passer, just be explosive, and disruptive. It fits my strong suit personally. I am happy to be in this position. I feel very comfortable. You know this being my third year in this scheme. I gotta a lot of practice underneath my belt, and I feel comfortable going into this year.”

The LEO position in Bradley’s defense lines up wide and is uncovered by a tight end to either help with the run game or disrupt the backfield. He will be rotated with fellow defensive end Melvin Ingram. The former USC Trojan believes he will stay at the position.

“To my knowledge, it is a permanent move,” said Nwosu. “I have been there consistently for the past year and a half now, so I am guessing it will be a permanent move.”

Nwosu said that in the offseason, he did what many of his fellow defensive teammates did, which was to clean up his eating habits and gain about five pounds of muscle. He said he wants to create turnovers, get after the quarterback, and feels like the defense has talent everywhere.

During practice, number 42 has popped up numerous times whether in the pass or run game because Nwosu is finally in his spot.

“This is what I did in college it fits my strong suit,” said Nwosu. “Just going, not thinking as much. Just playing fast.”

News and notes from practice

· Defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, linebacker Asmar Bilal, and cornerback Chris Harris all missed practice today.

· Wide receiver Mike Williams, who left practice early yesterday, was at practice today but as a spectator. He was helping other receivers out and being another coach on the field. Very good sign.

· Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been building a relationship with numerous offensive players but today he hit his tight end Stephen Anderson numerous times and even for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Solid day for both players.

· Rookie receiver Joe Reed said after the draft that the team planned to use him in different ways. Today, he worked out with the running backs during individual drills.

· Quarterback Tyrod Taylor dropped back and threw a deep pass towards the sideline and it was intercepted by safety Rayshawn Jenkins. He has had a strong camp.

· With the right side of the offensive line out Dan Feeney moved to center, Forrest Lamp started at left guard, Trent Scott played at right guard, and Storm Norton was the right tackle.

· Another strong day for rookie running back Joshua Kelley, who seems to be making plays on the daily. Today during the passing portion, Kelley came across the middle and was all alone. Herbert hit him and he sprinted to the end zone. Kelley continues to impress.