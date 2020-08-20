ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers day three: Casey Hayward talks defense, news of the day, and highlights

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers defense has been the talk of the offseason. They have added a lot of new pieces in the last few years. One of the underrated signings that general manager Tom Telesco has made in the last few years was cornerback Casey Hayward.

The Vanderbilt alum has been very consistent as the number one corner since signing in 2016. He has been a two-time pro-bowler for the Bolts and has been a big part of why the secondary has been one of the best in recent years.

He is excited about his defense.

“Our whole secondary is pretty much returning,” explained Hayward. “Myself, Mike (Davis), Derwin (James), RayShawn (Jenkins), and Desmond (King), we have all played a lot of ball here. DJ (Derwin James) played the last five games of the season, so to get one of the best safeties back in the league, our defense can only go up.”

The Bolts had a top-five secondary despite Derwin James missing 11 games due to a foot injury. Telesco added a little more help to the back end of the defense by signing cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who complimented Hayward on Monday by saying he was his best corner tag team partner since Aqib Talib in Denver.

“He brings a veteran savvy to him,” said the cornerback. “He is really smart. He knows what is coming before the offense is coming out, which is a good thing. So, when I am outside, and he is inside, he is telling me route combinations. What to expect. As long as he comes in as the Chris Harris Jr., we have seen we have a chance to be very good, especially if everyone plays at a high level like we expect.”

Adding Harris means that defensive coordinator Gus Bradley can rotate his guys around, especially when he plays an offense like Kansas City or Denver, who have multiple receivers and like to move them around.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hayward broke down the defense, saying the team has a top pass-rushing group led by Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, and Uchenna Nwosu. He explained that the team had good linebackers, and they added more in the offseason to further improve that area. The ninth-year pro also mentioned that free safety RayShawn Jenkins is unique because he has range, he is fast, and he can hit.

“I feel like this defense has a chance to be special,” said Hayward.

News and notes

  • On Wednesday morning, the Chargers held their third practice of the week. Some players had some soreness, so head coach Anthony Lynn took the pads off and had the team practice in helmets.
  • It was also a veteran off day for center Mike Pouncey and right tackle Bryan Bulaga.
  • Lynn was asked if Melvin Ingram was unhappy with his contract, to which the head coach said Ingram has been at meetings and that it was “company business.”

Highlights

  • Tyrod Taylor snapped the ball near the goal line, and when he couldn’t find an open receiver ran it into the end zone himself for the touchdown.
  • Receiver Tyron Johnson has been flashing the last few days during practice. He was making a lot of good catches.
  • Keenan Allen was making some good catches on Wednesday but was also throwing out some good blocks.
  • The running backs were really good on Wednesday, especially Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, and Joshua Kelley.
  • Kelley had a good play where left tackle Trey Pipkins was a blocking locomotive for him, and the UCLA product took off.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

HBO Hard Knocks: Chargers review episode 2

HBO Hard Knocks had their second episode on Tuesday. There were some growing pains by Qb Justin Herbert and some interesting new twists.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers WR Keenan Allen feels underrated, talks new contract and new QB

Keenan Allen has been a big part of the Chargers offense in recent years yet he continues to be underrated. He also talks about the possibility of having a new contract before training camp.

Fernando Ramirez

by

gn1983

Chargers day two: Some players shine, Bosa talks Ingram, and Gus Bradley talks Nwosu

It is only day two of training and a lot happened at practice. Some young players shined. Joey Bosa spoke about Melvin Ingram's situation. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley talked about Uchenna Nwosu.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers training camp positional battles worth keeping an eye on

The Chargers will begin taking their practice speed up a notch on Monday with pads being on. There will be some key positional battles to keep an eye on.

Fernando Ramirez

by

THEKING54

Chris Harris Jr. is excited about the Chargers defense going into 2020 season

Chris Harris Jr. is going into a unique situation in 2020, which is being the new guy on a new team. He says all of the guys have been very receptive towards him and how excited he is about joining the "Jack Boyz."

Fernando Ramirez

by

THEKING54

Chargers Sam Tevi is in the ‘driver’s seat’ at left tackle and more

The Chargers had their first practice open to the media and there were some interesting news and notes.

Fernando Ramirez

Positional review: Chargers receivers

The Chargers have a solid receiver group. They have a little bit of everything in the receiver room, which is needed to find mismatches when facing defenses.

Fernando Ramirez

Derwin James believes Chargers defense is one of the most versatile in the NFL

The Chargers missed safety Derwin James last season, who sustained a foot injury in training camp. He is focused and thinks the defense is one of the best going into 2020.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

HBO Hard Knocks Chargers review: Anthony Lynn is the star of episode 1

The first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks was seen on Tuesday night. Eric Williams and Fernando Ramirez have their thoughts on what they took away from the season premiere.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Austin Ekeler is ready to rock n' roll this season

The Chargers running back has the "starting running back" title but he has had the mentality for a while now and is looking to add more to his game in 2020.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95