Chargers day three: Casey Hayward talks defense, news of the day, and highlights

The Chargers defense has been the talk of the offseason. They have added a lot of new pieces in the last few years. One of the underrated signings that general manager Tom Telesco has made in the last few years was cornerback Casey Hayward.

The Vanderbilt alum has been very consistent as the number one corner since signing in 2016. He has been a two-time pro-bowler for the Bolts and has been a big part of why the secondary has been one of the best in recent years.

He is excited about his defense.

“Our whole secondary is pretty much returning,” explained Hayward. “Myself, Mike (Davis), Derwin (James), RayShawn (Jenkins), and Desmond (King), we have all played a lot of ball here. DJ (Derwin James) played the last five games of the season, so to get one of the best safeties back in the league, our defense can only go up.”

The Bolts had a top-five secondary despite Derwin James missing 11 games due to a foot injury. Telesco added a little more help to the back end of the defense by signing cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who complimented Hayward on Monday by saying he was his best corner tag team partner since Aqib Talib in Denver.

“He brings a veteran savvy to him,” said the cornerback. “He is really smart. He knows what is coming before the offense is coming out, which is a good thing. So, when I am outside, and he is inside, he is telling me route combinations. What to expect. As long as he comes in as the Chris Harris Jr., we have seen we have a chance to be very good, especially if everyone plays at a high level like we expect.”

Adding Harris means that defensive coordinator Gus Bradley can rotate his guys around, especially when he plays an offense like Kansas City or Denver, who have multiple receivers and like to move them around.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hayward broke down the defense, saying the team has a top pass-rushing group led by Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, and Uchenna Nwosu. He explained that the team had good linebackers, and they added more in the offseason to further improve that area. The ninth-year pro also mentioned that free safety RayShawn Jenkins is unique because he has range, he is fast, and he can hit.

“I feel like this defense has a chance to be special,” said Hayward.

News and notes

On Wednesday morning, the Chargers held their third practice of the week. Some players had some soreness, so head coach Anthony Lynn took the pads off and had the team practice in helmets.

It was also a veteran off day for center Mike Pouncey and right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Lynn was asked if Melvin Ingram was unhappy with his contract, to which the head coach said Ingram has been at meetings and that it was “company business.”

Highlights

Tyrod Taylor snapped the ball near the goal line, and when he couldn’t find an open receiver ran it into the end zone himself for the touchdown.

Receiver Tyron Johnson has been flashing the last few days during practice. He was making a lot of good catches.

Keenan Allen was making some good catches on Wednesday but was also throwing out some good blocks.