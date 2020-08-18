ChargerReport
Chargers day two: Some players shine, Bosa talks Ingram, and Gus Bradley talks Nwosu

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers hit the field for the second day of training camp. It was a hot day. There were many positives for the team on both sides of the ball, especially with a lot of young players making plays.

One standout from Tuesday mornings practice was first-round pick quarterback Justin Herbert. He was slinging it. He was throwing to different receivers and wasn’t staring guys down. He looked poised in the pocket. He was making a lot of athletic plays that stood out.

Herbert made other players stand out like tight end Donald Parham, who is 6’8. Herbert threw a pass between a linebacker and safety off his back-foot right between the numbers to Parham during the two-minute drill.

Another offensive player who stood out was seventh-round draft pick from Ohio State receiver KJ Hill. He made several catches and was able to create separation, something he was knocked for in the draft. Hill also could be in play for returning punts.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Desmond King was all over the field and was very vocal during practice. He was with the ones at times and then with the two’s other times, but his energy was felt. The Iowa product was batting balls down and was disruptive. After the 2019 season he had, King will be looking to keep that same energy going into this season.

Joey Bosa is behind Melvin Ingram

It was reported on Monday afternoon by Daniel Popper of The Athletic, that defensive end Melvin Ingram was holding out of practice because he is unhappy with his current contract.

The South Carolina product is in the final year of his contract and is due $14 million, but none is guaranteed for this upcoming season. If the season is shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then the guaranteed money would be transferred to the player’s next deal or paid out in the future if the player doesn’t receive another contract.

“We have talked a little bit,” explained defensive end Joey Bosa. “All I am going to say is I support him. He is going to make the best decision for him and his family. I have faith that he is going to make the right decision. I support him.”

Bosa said that the team understands why Ingram is doing what he is doing.

Ingram has been with the team but is just not practicing. He has been on the field cheering guys on and even coaching them up. If a defensive player makes a mistake, he comes over and explains to them what they did wrong.

It will be interesting to see how all this plays out.

Bradley talks Nwosu

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley spoke to the media about the defense and his expectations on his side of the ball going into 2020.

Bradley spoke about defensive end Uchenna Nwuso, whom he says will now play LEO for the defense, and they are going to keep him there. In Bradley’s defense, LEO is the defensive player that is the primary pass rusher and is asked to wreak havoc in the backfield. Nwosu moved up in weight class to about 250 pounds, according to Bradley.

“Up to this point, he has been playing really fast,” said Bradley. “Giff (Smith) has done a really good job with him. How to utilize his abilities, but we have our fingers crossed with him. We need him to take the next step and I think it will happen just by him being locked into one position.”

Nwosu has been starting in place of Melvin Ingram during his absence. Bradley said that now that Nwosu has one position, he is confident that Nwosu will shine. After practice, defensive end Joey Bosa said that Nwosu looked good during practice and that he was one of the guys to watch out for this season.

Nwosu has always been a defensive player that makes plays happen like in 2019 when the Bolts played the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs, and he swiped the ball out of Lamar Jackson’s hands to win the playoff game. The Chargers need him to step up, and so far in camp, he has done just that.

Highlight of the day

Tyrod Taylor dropped back threw a beauty near the sideline and tight end Virgil Green made a nice one-handed grab. The offense went crazy cheering on the tight end. Receiver Keenan Allen was right behind him and yelled “that’s right boy!”

