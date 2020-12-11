Chargers DE Isaac Rochell ‘Fired up’ to Be Nominated for the WPMOY Award

The Chargers defensive end loves to give back to his community and will continue to do so in the future.

Isaac Rochell walked into the "zoom media room" to speak to reporters. He looked up at the screen, and the names of journalists appeared on the zoom screen, but not their faces. All of a sudden, faces started popping up on the screen, faces that Rochell recognized. The people he calls his family.

His mother, Gina, told him how proud she was of him for his work off the field and said to him that the Chargers had nominated him for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

"I was absolutely fired up," said Rochell. "How could I not be? I mean, it's always been a goal of mine to make a massive impact off the field. Then for that, to be recognized in that way, I mean, it's really up to this point, probably one of the bigger things that I've accomplished being in the league."

The Walter Payton Man of the Year is recognized as "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it."

Rochell has been a Charger since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft. In his four seasons with the team, he has been a guy the team can count on off the field and on it.

The Chargers do numerous events in the community like giving bikes away, doing a trick or treat for kids at the facility, and even visiting kids in the hospital, which number 98 was always there with a smile.

"We show pictures of players in meetings and kind of what they're doing in the community," explained defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. "It seems like a lot of times his picture shows up. So, I think he's well rounded. I mean, football is extremely important to him, and he goes about his business that way, very professional, but I think he's got a good balance."

He decided to also help the community on his own with a company called "Local Human," which is their clothing line which 100% of the proceeds go to their "Do Good Foundation." It is about helping the community and people who might not have a lot.

"I'm just fortunate that I had the right pieces in my life to get me to where I am," said Rochell. "I think I would be missing a huge aspect of, of kind of what my purpose is in the league if I wasn't doing what I can do to give back."

He recently did two major events in the community. He, along with teammate right guard Trai Turner had a drive thru Thanksgiving meal give away to 450 families in Santa Ana. They would pull up and get a full meal.

"We had a woman who came to our Thanksgiving drive-thru, and when she left she was crying," recalled Rochell. "Just talking about how impactful that was and how thankful she was that we had given her this platform to give back. I think that's what it's all about."

The second event was Rochell dressed up as an employee at a Vons supermarket and started paying for people's groceries. He would walk up to families and tell them to add more to their carts because their groceries were getting paid for by him. He gave away $5,000 worth to families that day. He said bills ranged from $5 to $250.

"We see that there's a strong correlation between mental health and people's well-being and in their financial status," explained Rochell. "So, we kind of want to step in, and however, we can lift the financial burden, so families can just relax and enjoy each other."

Rochell is also passionate about the social justice movement. After the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, he and his teammates took part in the protests happening across the country.

The team was also supposed to practice at SoFi Stadium for the first time, but they opted to cancel it due to the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of a police officer. Rochell, along with quarterback Tyrod Taylor was at the forefront of speaking out. Taylor is a player whom he looks up to for advice about what is next.

"I've also had tons of conversations with him about, you know, what we can do with social injustice and how we can make an impact," said Rochell. "So, I would say him, and there's a number of guys, I think, Justin Jackson, too, that I've had these conversations with. So, I think we have a team that definitely cares about doing these things off the field as well."

Rochell said that he wants to continue helping out his community. One project he has in mind is giving two students the opportunity to fly to visit their favorite university in the country for free, along with a guardian.

"The biggest difference that we can make is in the lives of young students because that can change the trajectory of their lives," said Rochell.

Rochell could be the next name added to the list of Chargers players to win the award. Former quarterback John Hadl won the award in 1971, kicker Rolf Benirschke in 1983, the late great linebacker Junior Seau in 1994, and running back LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

"You're thankful that if you put in hard work in like off the field things that it'll be recognized in this way," said Rochell. "So, I was absolutely fired up."