Chargers DE Joey Bosa Will Not Play Against the Miami Dolphins

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers travel to Miami to face a red-hot Dolphins team, and they will be without their star pass rusher Joey Bosa. He sustained a concussion two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter and hasn’t played since then. Head coach Anthony Lynn said Bosa is still in the concussion protocol.

He was able to practice this week on a limited basis but could not get cleared in time. The Bolts lost last week against the Las Vegas Raiders without Bosa, and at times there was no pressure on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

The same thing happened against the Broncos. Along with the defensive line, Bosa was generating a lot of pressure throughout the game until he went out, then the Broncos started making their comeback.

Lynn said that Isaac Rochell and Jerry Tillery would share the role of defensive end. Tillery is an interesting case because he is penciled in as a defensive tackle, but at times been throwing in at the defensive end when injuries occur. He has played much better at that position. Last Sunday, he had a strip-sack in the closing seconds of the first half.

The Chargers will need to generate pressure against rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They will need to make him feel uncomfortable in the pocket, which will be tough without Bosa. That means the team will need to rely on defensive end Melvin Ingram, who has yet to register a sack this season but has made an impact against the run game.

· Players status for Sunday’s game: RB Justin Jackson is out with a knee injury. Right guard Trai Turner (groin), RT Bryan Bulaga (back), and RB Troymaine Pope (concussion) are all questionable.

