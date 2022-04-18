With Other Offers in Free Agency, DeAndre Carter Wanted in on What the Chargers are Building

The Chargers are building something special with the nucleus they previously had in place, paired with the firepower offseason additions they've brought aboard over the last five weeks.

Meanwhile, players are taking notice of what the Chargers are building and free agents are wanting in on it. That can be said for the Chargers' newly signed wide receiver and returner DeAndre Carter.

“A great situation," Carter said Monday at his introductory press conference when asked what led him to sign with the Chargers. "I wanted to stay home, stay on the West Coast. I’ve heard that it’s a great organization. I’m looking forward to what we have going here, getting an opportunity to play with Justin (Herbert) and with all of the pieces that we have here. Just trying to go do what we have to do to win a championship.”

The Chargers' special teams unit has been their Achilles heel for quite some time now. In trying to make the much-needed turnaround from that part of their roster, the team hired Ryan Ficken as the new special teams coordinator, coming over from the Vikings after 15 years on staff in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Carter, who averaged a staggering 25.1 yards per attempt across 36 kickoff returns last season in Washington, has never previously worked with Ficken. It's a new relationship they’re forming but Carter said Monday, he's seen from afar the success that Minnesota has had in the return game and he's ready to embody that with the Chargers for the season ahead.

“Yes, they’ve been smooth," Carter said on behalf of the conversations he's had with Ficken since coming to Los Angeles. "He’s a really good guy. He has great spirits. We both are just excited to get this thing going and bring some excitement to the special teams unit.”

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kickoff past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When asked which players he models his game after, Carter rattled off a few notable returners but he specifically honed in on Falcons' do-it-all playmaker Cordarelle Patterson.

Patterson, the four-time All-Pro return man, was a teammate of Carter's during their time together in Chicago during the 2020 season.

“I watch everybody," Carter said. "I try to keep my game to me, but you definitely watch other people and try to take all aspects of what other people do well and try to add to your game – Cordarrelle Patterson, I’m a big Devin Hester fan, Deonte Harris, a lot of different guys — Andre Roberts, who was here last year. I watch everybody.”

“Cordarrelle, he’s one of the best to ever do it. I had the opportunity to play with him when I was in Chicago and it was great watching him. He’s big, he’s fast. There aren’t that many people with his size that can run like he runs. The versatility that he has, everybody saw that last year.”

And while there's a connection between Carter and Patterson, he's not alone – members of the Chargers' coaching staff also share one with Patterson. Ficken was Patterson's assistant special teams coach from 2013-2016 in Minnesota. There's also a bond between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Patterson, dating back to their days at the junior college level.

When Patterson attended Hutchinson junior college in 2010 and 2011, Staley was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Patterson was recognized as a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American under Staley.

Carter has been a journeyman before joining the Chargers, playing for four different NFL teams over the last four seasons. But after flashing his game-changing speed last season in Washington, Carter confirmed that he had many offers on the table, including his former team, the Commanders.

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) celebrates after making a catch against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“I had some other opportunities that we had to weigh the options out, but at the end of the day, this is where I wanted to be," Carter said. "I’m excited to be here.”

Carter said he and the Chargers are still ironing out the details of his designed role for presumably returning both punts and kickoffs, but pointed to training camp as a wait and see.

He also enters the Chargers with some level of familiarity with Keenan Allen. The two pass-catchers train in the offseason with the same receiver coach in Southern California. Carter said he's been an avid film-watcher of Allen, declaring him the league's best route-runner.

"Every offseason since I’ve been a rookie in the league, I pull up his target tape and watch it all the way through," Carter said. "In my opinion, he’s the top route-runner in the league. I’m excited to be able to watch him work on a day-to-day basis. Mike Williams, a big body guy, a jump-ball guy that makes all of the plays. I’m happy for him with the contract that he just got. Justin’s arguably one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Being so young, he has a great future ahead of him. I can’t wait to play with all of them.”

With the Chargers missing out on a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season last year, Carter and the team's offseason additions have lofty goals for what they plan to accomplish in 2022.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.