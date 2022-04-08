Report: Chargers Sign WR/Returner DeAndre Carter

The Chargers have found their kick and punt returner for the 2022 season.

The Chargers have signed a steady dose of players this offseason across the first three weeks of free agency. But one area of the roster they've held out on throughout the early stages of the offseason spending spree was solidifying their return specialist role.

On Thursday, the Chargers found their kick and punt returner for the 2022 season. The Chargers are signing veteran wide receiver and returner DeAndre Carter, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Carter will replace last year's deep man Andre Roberts, who came aboard halfway through the 2021 season and elevated the Chargers' ability to flip the field.

Earlier this week, Carter visited the Chargers and Bears. Ultimately, Carter decided Los Angeles was the place to be and he'll now join forces with the Chargers new special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken.

Last year in Washington, Carter appeared in all 17 games, returning 36 kicks for 904 yards (25.1 yards per attempt) and 16 punts for 134 yards (8.4 yards per attempt).

While his return ability is his most impactful skill set, Carter also offers contributions from a pass-catching standpoint. Last year, he hauled in 24 grabs for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter may see limited opportunities being utilized as a wide receiver, but he figures to do the bulk of his work on special teams.

Carter has been a journeyman throughout his NFL career, most notably appearing in games with the Texans, Eagles, Bears and Commanders.

