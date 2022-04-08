Skip to main content

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

Tracking all the relevant news surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers' free agency moves.

NFL free agency is in full swing as teams have begun shaping their rosters for the 2022 season.

Below will be a tracker of all the latest news and reports that pertain to the Chargers as free agency is in the thick of things.

Chargers free agency reports and news tracker

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, April 7

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have signed veteran wide receiver and returner DeAndre Carter. (7:57 p.m. PT)

Monday, April 4

  • Departure: The Cardinals are signing tight end Stephen Anderson, the team announced Monday. (1:08 p.m. PT)

Saturday, March 26

  • Departure: According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing linebacker Kyzir White to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. (9:08 a.m. PT)

Monday, March 21

  • Departure: The Raiders have signed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, the team announced. (3:30 p.m. PT)
  • Signing: The Chargers have signed punter JK Scott, the team announced. (2:33 p.m. PT)

Sunday, March 20

  • Signing: According to his agency Sports Trust Advisors, the Chargers are signing tight end Gerald Everett. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the details of the contract in which the Chargers will be giving Everett a two-year, $12 million deal that can be worth up to $13.5 million. The contract includes $8 million in fully guarantees. (3:23 p.m. PT)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Friday, March 18

Thursday, March 17

  • Re-signed: The Chargers have re-signed defensive tackle Christian Covington, according to his agent David Canter. (2:37 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, March 16

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing long snapper Josh Harris to a four-year, $5.6 million contract with $1.92 million guaranteed. (11:42 a.m. PT)
  • Departure: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is signing with the Seahawks on a two-year, $20 million deal, including $10.5 million guaranteed. (11:08 a.m. PT)

Tuesday, March 15

  • Cut: Per a team release, the Chargers have cut right tackle Bryan Bulaga, saving $10.75 million in cap space. (11:08 a.m. PT)
  • Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing veteran quarterback Chase Daniel to a one-year, $2.25 million contract. (9:28 a.m. PT)

Monday, March 14

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year, $24 million contract, including $15 million guaranteed. (5:31 p.m PT)
  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson. (4:03 p.m PT)
  • Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (1:57 p.m PT)
  • Report: According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Chargers have made cornerback J.C. Jackson a formal offer. (1:15 p.m PT)

Prior to the legal tampering window

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Re-signed: According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are extending the contract of kicker Dustin Hopkins.
  • Trade: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are trading a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. (March 10)
  • Re-signed: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (March 8)

This tracker will be updated over the course of free agency.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Undergoes Ankle Surgery

By Nicholas Cothrel45 seconds ago
Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns a kick against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Sign WR/Returner DeAndre Carter

By Nicholas Cothrel11 hours ago
IMG-3468
Draft

Chris Olave vs. Jameson Williams: Who is Better For Justin Herbert's Skill Set?

By Johnny Kinsley23 hours ago
Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) gestures while running for a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Work Out Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022
Derek Stingley Jr. at the LSU Pro Day. Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Draft

Brandon Staley, Chargers Assistants Get an Up-Close Look at CB Derek Stingley Jr. at LSU Pro Day

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022
Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Strength of Schedule Ranks Just Outside Top 10

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rank Top 5 in Contract Value Gained This Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelApr 6, 2022
Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive guard Josh Rivas (76) prepares to block against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Draft Interview: Kansas State Guard Josh Rivas

By Nicholas CothrelApr 5, 2022