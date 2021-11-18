Chargers preparing for both Big Ben and Rudolph

A lot is going on between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers regarding their players, whether it is dealing with injuries or players on the COVID list. There is a lot of star players dealing with issues.

They are missing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on the COVID list. Pittsburgh had to start Mason Rudolph last Sunday in a tie against the Detroit Lions.

Big Ben was placed on the COVID list last Saturday after testing positive and feeling symptoms. He has a chance to play Sunday.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that they are building their game plan as if Rudolph will be under center.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said they will be studying both.

"You have to prepare for both styles," Staley explained. "I feel like you get a strong sense of how they play with Mason because you have last week to go over, and then last year when he was in the game — you have film of him playing in games. Then, you can certainly watch him in the preseason, just to get a feel for if this offense is really changing for him. They're a similar style of players. Mason's a big statured guy. He has a very good arm, has enough mobility, like Ben."

He threw for 242 yards, one touchdown, and one interception last week against the Lions. He has been a member of the Steelers since 2018, so he understands the offense.

Staley said this isn't anything new for them. They do their homework on every backup just in case.

"Every game, you go into the plan saying, 'OK, if this happens, then this person is in here, and this is how the game is going to go,'" Staley explained. "It's part of your weekly routine, looking at both players. This one just happens to be a little bit different, like you're saying, because either one of them could play, where most of the time, when you're preparing for a backup, it's only in an emergency, wherein this one, both guys could potentially play based on who is healthy and who is not."

The Chargers may feel like this is a case of déjà vu. In 2019, Big Ben had elbow surgery, so he missed the season. Rudolph was the backup quarterback, but he suffered a concussion the week before against Baltimore. That meant that Devlin "Duck" Hodges was the starter.

He walked into Dignity Health Sports Park with an "I'm the boss" shirt. His Steelers team took the Chargers by surprise and jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime. Pittsburgh ultimately left Carson with a 24-17 victory.

"Last time we played against their backup quarterback, and you see what happened," Chargers safety Derwin James said.

This offense is different with Big Ben at quarterback. He has completed 66% of his passes while throwing for 1,986 yards, ten touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

The Chargers defense has had their positives, like the game against the Chiefs in week three, where they came away with four turnovers. Since then, they haven't had much luck.

Los Angeles' defense is 27th in the NFL with 17 sacks, 23rd in the NFL with six interceptions, and 13th with five fumble recoveries. They haven't been good at taking the quarterback down or taking the ball away.

Last weekend against Minnesota, there were two dropped interceptions.

"I do feel like we're close," James said about getting turnovers. "The operations are there. [Head] Coach [Brandon Staley] is doing a great job in putting us in positions. We just have to be there to make the plays. That game is coming where we are going to take over and get takeaways — you know they come in bunches."

This could be a matchup where the Chargers can get back to getting turnovers. Regardless of which quarterback takes the field, they need to be aggressive and pressure either quarterback.

As the game gets closer, they might be able to get a better sense of the availability of Big Ben, but as of now, they will prepare for both.

"We have to prepare like he's playing," James said. "He's a professional, he can get healthy within the next two days, or a day — we have to prepare like he's still there. Whoever their quarterback is, we have to prepare because it's football."

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. DNP: DT Linval Joseph (full), S Alohi Gilman (quad), DB Mark Webb (knee), DB Trey Marshall (ankle). Full: S Nasir Adderley (ankle), WR Keenan Allen (knee), TE Stephen Anderson (ankle), CB Michael Davis (hamstring), QB Justin Herbert (oblique), RB Justin Jackson (quad), DT Justin Jones (knee), OLB Chris Rumph (wrist).