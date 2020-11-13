Chargers Defense Face Their Second Rookie Quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday

The Chargers are facing a familiar situation this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. They are facing a rookie quarterback like they did the first week of the season. They are facing a team with a talented offense like in week one.

The Bolts defense is facing Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this weekend. He is a very talented left-handed quarterback who only has two starts under his belt. He is a mobile quarterback who can extend plays to get his receivers enough time to get open.

"It's going to be a challenge this week," said safety Rayshawn Jenkins. "It'll be a challenge for the back end to cover a little longer. It will be a challenge for our front four to contain him."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no offseason for rookies. They were thrust into training camp and with no preseason games, week one was their first game. The Bolts faced something similar when they faced the Cincinnati Bengals in week one against first-round draft pick Joe Burrow.

"He was fresh out of college, we hadn't seen him in a game, there was no preseason," said Jenkins. "So, I will say it's difficult as far as trying to pick up tendencies and what the coaches like to do with these certain type of players. At the end of the day, they're rookies I'm going to keep it how it is, and, and, you know, we have to do our jobs as veterans and applying pressure on him in that way."

There was no film on Burrow except his college film.

"He hit a quarterback draw on us because he saw some lanes and things," said Bradley. "So, I think there's some similarities like that with to that he has the instincts like that. So that's keeping him in the pocket really what the rush lanes I think is very critical."

Now with Tua, there are only two games to go off on. He faced the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, and he threw the ball 22 times, completed 12 passes for 93 yards and one score. His defense was all over the Rams.

Last weekend, Tua showed more about what kind of a quarterback he can be against the Arizona Cardinals. He was moving in the pocket well and giving his receivers a chance to get open. He threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Now with his limited NFL film, Bradley said they watched film from his college days at Alabama.

Right before the Dolphins bye week almost four weeks ago, they decided to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick after starting the season 3-2. Since starting Tua, the team has gone 2-0 and are looking like a playoff team.

"With Tua, you can see a certain energy you can feel it through the tape," said Bradley. "I think we always talk about competitors, how are they as a type of competitor, and he's a guy that you can really feel like when he's on the field, he elevates the play of everybody around them."

Now the Chargers know what it is like to face a rookie quarterback and understand what they must do to slow him down.

"Oh, young legs," explained defensive tackle Justin Jones. "Firstly, they move around. They are very mobile. A lot of older quarterbacks want to sit in the pocket. So, I know he's looking to get out. We got to keep them in the pocket."

The defense will need to get after Tua to slow him down. They don't know if they will have defensive end Joey Bosa, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago. He is still in the concussion protocol and has been limited this week of practice.

Regardless if Bosa goes or not, they will need to be aggressive in their pursuit of Tua. He was sacked three times last week against the Cardinals. The defense has 16 sacks on the season, which is 21st in the league. They need to get after Tua to disrupt him.

Tua will be missing receiver Preston Williams, who was put on IR on Wednesday. The receiving weapons are still dangerous, led by DeVante Parker, who has 431 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

"We're going in with the same mindset this week with Tua that we got to do a really good job of keeping him contained, not letting him get space within a rush," said Bradley.