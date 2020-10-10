Chargers Defense Has to Be Disciplined Against the Saints High Powered Offense

The Chargers defense is going from facing a high-powered offense in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. To facing a dangerous Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints offense on Monday Night Football.

Last week, the Chargers defense gave up a 17-point lead to Brady and allowed him to throw for five touchdown passes.

"We didn't have our normal reactions to certain things," said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. "It can happen. You don't like to see it happen. But it's been a great learning lesson. I think it’s really got our focus of attention this week about just how important the details and is every play, how important that every play counts."

The Saints have a dangerous offense just like the Bucs but in a different way. They have numerous playmakers that can impact the game like running back Alvin Kamara, who has been the ultimate weapon for New Orleans.

Kamara leads the Saints right now in rushing yards with 236 and receiving yards with 321. He has 557 yards of total offense and scored seven touchdowns in four games. That means that Kamara has accounted for 37 percent of the offense.

"I think they're offense starts and ends with 41(Kamara's jersey number)," said defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. "So, I think if we're able to corral him and play like we know we can, then I don't think we'll have any issues."

Kamara is averaging about 130 yards a game and has been a difference-maker for the team this season. He received a massive contract extension in the offseason and is more than making up for it. Saints head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael love to line up Kamara all over the field.

"Just his skill set, phenomenal player, as a coaching staff it’s the best back that we feel like we've seen thus far," said Bradley about Kamara. "He's just extremely talented. He can do so many things. And he can take just a flare pass or a check down threat and turn into an explosive play. So, you know, you've got to watch a lot of tape on him just for his running style and his catching ability. So, he just adds a whole another dimension to the game, and you're not quite sure when he comes out in the field where he's going to align."

There have been many questions at the quarterback position this season.

Why?

Drew Brees hasn't been throwing down the field like in years past. A lot has been made of him this season and if he can still sling it.

Chargers don't buy it.

"He is the same future Hall of Famer, I've been watching since I was a kid," said free safety Nasir Adderley. "I'm excited to play against a really good decision-maker. He knows how to run the show. So, we definitely got to make sure we pay attention to detail."

Brees is completing 71 percent of his passes, has thrown eight touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has been efficient. He also has never lost to the Chargers since he left the team in 2006. He is a perfect 3-0.

The big question mark for Monday night's game will be if receiver Michael Thomas returns from an ankle injury, he sustained in the first weekend of the NFL season. He has been limited all week in practice.

"We were preparing for him to be in there," said rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray. "And also, for him not to be in there. So, we'll be ready to go either way."

What would the rookie linebacker want?

"I think it would be more fun if he played," said Murray.

The offense also features a familiar face on the opposite receiver's spot in Emmanuel Sanders. The former Denver Bronco is now with the Saints and has made an impact on the offense. He has 22 coaches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He can get hot at any time.

"Very quick explosive," said head coach Anthony Lynn about the former bronco receiver. "He can go downfield. He can play in the slot. He can play outside. There's nothing Emmanuel can’t do. He's definitely a weapon for them."

The Saints offense also features another quarterback in Taysom Hill. He lines up all over the field…literally. He is at receiver, running back, tight end, and even quarterback. He is the ultimate weapon for them.

"He is a guy who is able to do a lot for them," explained Murray. "And they put him in a lot of different situations to try to confuse you. But, you know, I think Gus (Bradley) has done a phenomenal job of breaking down information and making it as simple as possible for us. He can throw the ball. He's also extremely explosive. It's going to be very important for us to make sure that we go out there and do our jobs, fly around, and stay disciplined."

The Chargers defense will have their work cut out for them, especially if defensive end Joey Bosa can't play. He is questionable with a knee and triceps injury.