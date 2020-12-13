Chargers Defense Must Slow Down Calvin Ridley on Sunday

The Chargers have have a tough matchup on Sunday because of the playmakers the Falcons have on their team.

The Chargers (3-9) face the Atlanta Falcons (4-8) in a matchup between two bad but entertaining teams. The Falcons and Chargers have both given up big leads this season. The Falcons have never lost when being the visiting team against the Chargers.

The Bolts are looking to bounce back from their franchise-worst loss to the New England Patriots while the Falcons are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Both teams feature a high-powered offense while their defenses have been suspect at times.

Here are the key matchups that will determine the game on Sunday.

1. Calvin Ridley vs. Chargers secondary

There will be no Julio Jones on Sunday. That means that quarterback Matt Ryan will be looking towards Calvin Ridley. The former Crimson Tide receiver has been very explosive this season. He has five 100-yard receiving games this season and scored seven touchdowns. He is a home run hitting receiver who can turn a 10-yard catch into a 50-yard touchdown. The Chargers secondary has to be disciplined in their approach. They have missed tackles and blow coverages, so they will need to clamp down on the mistakes.

2. Chargers offensive line vs. Falcons defense

The Chargers offensive hasn’t been up to par as of late. They have been allowing constant pressure as of late. Herbert has been sacked in every game this season. In the last three games, he has been sacked nine times. The offensive line has to give him time to pick apart the opposing defense, and they haven’t given him his time. They face a Falcons defense this Sunday, which has only sacked the quarterback 24 times this season. Linebacker Deion Jones is leading the team with 3.5 sacks. Even though the Falcons don’t have the best pass rush, this offensive line has to be better and protect their rookie.

3. Todd Gurley vs. Bolts front seven

The former Rams running back is having an up and down season. He has had one 100-yard game but has scored nine touchdowns this season. The Chargers defense is giving up 124.2 yards per game. Gurley is coming back to LA for the first time since the Rams cut him during the offseason. He may not be facing his former team, but he will look to do some damage at the stadium that should be his. The Bolts haven’t been able to stop the run the last few games, so it will be interesting to see if they can stop Gurley.