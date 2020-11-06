Chargers Defense Talks About Recent Struggles to Finish Games

It has been a rough seven games of the season for the Chargers. It has been a rough go for the defense since week four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the past, the defense was the rock of the Bolts team. This year, not so much.

So, what is going on?

"It comes down to execution, and that's on me," said defensive coordinator Bradley. "I got to look at our players and make sure that not asking too much of them in these situations. It seems like a broken record a little bit, but we just got to keep going through these growing pains at times with that, and they hurt, and I hurt, and that's how you're going to get it right."

There have been a lot of questions about Bradley's job this season.

This season, his defense is only ranked in the top ten for red-zone touchdown percentage, which is tied for sixth with 55 percent. That is it. The defense is 19th in points, 18th in total yards, 12th against the rush, and 21st against the pass. That is not a typical Gus Bradley defense.

Last season they ranked sixth in total yards, fifth against the pass, 19th against the run, and 14th in scoring.

"Our issue is that you have maybe ten guys executing, and then one guy might not execute in a certain play," said Bradley. "It's not one particular guy. Maybe guys are taking turns a little bit. So, that's what we got to work on. I really have gotten great strength from our guys. They had a meeting yesterday and talked about even more peer to peer accountability. Like I said, you take it personal, there's things that I have to do as a coach."

The Chargers defense hasn't been bad for all four quarters of a game. They have good quarters, but they have one quarter or two where it all unwinds.

"I think we had in the Denver game ten series where they averaged 3.5 plays a series, and we gave up a touchdown, and there's times when I look at I go, that's exactly how it should look like," explained Bradley.

Bradley said it well that against the Broncos, their defense was lights out, truly. In the second half, one play let Denver get juiced up. It was a 55-yard touchdown run by Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. That started the comeback.

The second half of games hasn't been pretty.

Since that week four matchup, the Bolts as a team have been outscored 92-44 in the second half of games. They are 1-3 in those games. It is rare to see the Chargers defense give up 92 points in the second half of four games.

This has been a rough stretch. Questions of Bradley have been asked, but do the players still trust him?

"For sure, Gus is my guy," said cornerback Casey Hayward. "I think he is calling some great plays. We just got to execute those play calls because inside of his defense, one bad mistake can lead to something really big. We kind of know that as a defense, so we kind of all got to be clicking all cylinders."

Player execution has been a common message that both the offensive and defensive side of the football. That they need to be better.

"It ain't just the coaches, man, it's all of us," defensive end Melvin Ingram said. "We all in this together. So, it's a collective thing. So, what ain't just the coaches, it ain't just the players. It's all us in in this together."

Another message reiterated between the players and coaches has been that the team still believes they can turn it around. They feel like if they get a victory and learn to finish games, it could change their season. The team hasn't lost faith.

"The mood is still the same. We just got to get better. It is just a couple of X's and O's that we got to clean up and make the plays," said Ingram.

Ingram has been a captain of the defense for a couple of years now. He was out for a couple of weeks with a knee injury and came back two weeks ago to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bolts defense got more pressure on the quarterback than they did without him. Against the Broncos, they got pressure on Drew Lock consistently in the first half, and it slowed down in the second half.

With the defense struggling as of late and the offense playing relatively well, there could be some finger-pointing, but not on this team.

"We never going to do that," said a confident Ingram. "So, that's one thing we don't worry about."

The Chargers have a lot of veteran leadership on the team. The coaches have faith that the captains will step up and help the rest of the team through this. Every team faces adversity during the season. Even a rookie linebacker who isn't used to losing, losing this many games, or even losing in this manner.

"I haven't been through something like this before, but I've been through adversity all my life," explained Murray. "I know how to respond to adversity. There's a lot of people in this building that has been through adversity, and they know how to respond to adversity. That's what we are learning is to have the right response to this adversity so that way we can get the end result we want."

The Chargers have an opportunity to get their first divisional win since December 2018 on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The defense feels like they can change their season and learn how to win as they go.

"You learn as you go," said Ingram. "That's what the great teams do they learn as they go. And that's what we got to do."