Today is the day that many fans believed wouldn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is opening day of the NFL season.

The Chargers will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Both teams have several questions marks heading into the game.

Here are some matchups to keep an eye on heading into the game.

Joe Burrow’s inexperience against the Bolts defense

This preseason was different from most, with no games being played and most of the offseason being virtual. That means a lot of the young players are playing catch up. This could be the case for Burrow. He will be facing a Chargers defense that features one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Expect them to get after the rookie quarterback. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has had success against rookie quarterbacks in his time with the Chargers. He is 7-3 against rookie quarterbacks, and in the victories, the Bolts have sacked the quarterback 25 times, in the three losses only three times. So, the defense will need to get after Burrow to make him uncomfortable if they are to win this game.

2. Tyrod Taylor versus the Bengals defense

It has been over 700 days since Taylor started a regular season game. He has been waiting for his opportunity to start once again. The offense will change with Taylor as the starter because of his ability to move in the pocket and patience for a player to get open. He will have to deal with a good Bengals front seven even with defensive tackle Geno Atkins set to miss the game. The team is confident in the quarterback’s ability, especially receiver Keenan Allen, who said on Thursday that with Taylor now the quarterback, all 11 guys are dangerous on the offense and will need to be accounted for by the defense.

3. The Chargers banged-up offensive line versus the front seven.

The Bolts offensive line is going into Cincinnati banged up, to say the least. Center Mike Pouncey will not play on Sunday, which means that left guard Dan Feeney will slide over to center while former second-round draft pick Forrest Lamp will be in at left guard. It doesn’t end there. Right guard Trai Turner showed up on the injury report on Friday morning, and Lynn told the media that he is questionable with a knee injury. Lynn indicated that second-year lineman Tyree St. Louis could step in for Turner. Then right tackle Bryan Bulaga was limited Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury. If he can’t go, then former XFL player Strom Norton would be the right tackle. The Bolts will need to get everything figured out because even without Atkins, the Bengals defense has a lot of talent and could make it a long day for Taylor.