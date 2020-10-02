Chargers Defense Will Face a Familiar Foe in Bucs QB Tom Brady on Sunday

When the Chargers defense takes the field this Sunday against the Tampa Bay offense, they will see a familiar foe. That foe traded in his musket for a pirates sword. He doesn't have the man in a hoodie on the sideline; instead, it is a man with Kangol's hat. He traded the snow for the sunshine.

That foe is quarterback Tom Brady. He has given the Chargers heartbreak the way a supervillain does to a superhero.

In 2006, the Chargers had a 14-2 season, and it felt like it could be the first year they could have the Lombardi Trophy. They rode into the playoffs feeling like Superman until Brady and his Patriots came in like kryptonite to stun the Bolts. In 2007, he was riding a perfect season 17-0 season when they met the Chargers in the AFC Championship of the playoffs. Brady and Co. took care of the Chargers as if they were Thanos beating down on the Hulk. In 2018, it seemed like the Chargers had a chance after beating the Baltimore Ravens, but Brady broke the Chargers back like Bane did Batman.

He is 9-2 all-time against the Chargers. Their last victory came in 2005. He is 43 years old and on a new team, but it doesn't look like he is slowing down.

"I think he's playing at a high level," explained Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. "He just makes very good decisions. He does indicators. He tries to find out what you're in and always, you know, puts them in a good play. So, you know they got a lot of talent on offense both in the backfield and receiver and tight end position. So, he has allowed threats in the offensive line to go with it. So, I just see it as a team that's getting more and more comfortable with the system."

Numerous media outlets reported that the Chargers were trying to turn the foe into an ally during free agency. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked during a phone interview with Chargers media if he believed the decision came down to the Bucs and Chargers. He said that was his understanding.

When asked why he thought Brady chose the Bucs.

"Probably taxes," joked Arians.

Brady was a huge get for the Bucs, who already had a pretty loaded roster. They came out of the gate slow losing to the New Orleans Saints and Brady throwing two interceptions. They have been finding their footing as of late.

"We're growing every single day," said head coach Bruce Arians on a conference call on Wednesday. "We've had some injuries with our wide receivers. So, he hasn't gotten the reps with them. I kind of hope, like coming out of training camp, and last, my goodness rate days and we've lost Chris Godwin got him back. Maybe I've lost him again. So, the continuity isn't going as fast as I hope we're growing. We're getting better and better."

Godwin has already missed a game this season due to a concussion. He came back last Sunday against the Broncos, catching five passes for 64 yards and added a touchdown. He injured his hamstring during the game, and he has not practiced this week, leaving his status for Sunday up in the air.

This season has been strange due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything was via zoom during minicamp and OTAs. Then preseason games were canceled, so Brady had to find different ways to build chemistry with his new weapons.

"This summer at Berklee Prep High School and the guys got there and they, they were helping coach him the offense and him coaching them the way they wanted," said Arians. "He wanted to run routes, and they've got a real solid rapport."

Now just because Brady is on a new team with new weapons, it doesn't mean the offense and the production have changed all that much.

"You can see some of Brady's plays from New England mixed in with Bruce's offense," said Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. "It looks like it is all coming together. Their clicking right now. It's going to challenge, but we know we've played these guys before. So, they know me, I know them. We will have a good plan, but you can definitely see Brady's plays that he liked in New England. You can definitely see those on tape."

Brady continues to spread the ball around as he did in New England. He has found three legit weapons in Mike Evans, Godwin, and Scotty Miller. He has thrown for 753 yards, added six touchdowns, and throw three interceptions. The team is also running the ball well between Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones III. They also have three dangerous weapons at tight end with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard.

"We have gotten more aggressive on defense," explained Lynn. "As we have brought more pressures and I think we've got to the quarterback some. Yeah, we'd like to get to the quarterback more, don't get me wrong, but I think we've got a little bit more aggressive in that situation. They like to throw it down the field. We just gotta stay on top. We can't get beat deep when we have the corners to stay on top, and we have the safety with excellent range, so it's gonna be opportunities if they want to throw it deep, it's gonna be opportunist for both sides in my opinion."

This weekend the Chargers pass rush has to disrupt Brady the way they did Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes two weeks ago. They will need to get after him and rattle him a little bit. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has faced the veteran quarterback twice in his career, coming away with one sack. He knows how good Brady still is.

"I mean he's still Tom Brady, so he's going to be flicking the ball getting it out super fast," explained Bosa on Monday after the loss to the Panthers. "That's always a really tough challenge playing a guy like Tom Brady the way he can just get the ball out so fast. I mean, you hardly have two seconds to ever get to him, so like this week with Teddy (Bridgewater), he was getting the ball out quickly. We preached, getting our hands up and trying to batt the ball down. I think we need to do a better job of this week, but I haven't really watched any of Brady this year, so it's going to be interesting to see how he looks this year compared to others. I am sure it looks good."

Bradley said that they have studied numerous film on Brady like the playoff game from 2018. The Chargers know what it is like to face a future Hall of Famer like Brady. He has thrown 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions against the Bolts. The visiting team knows what they have to do if they want to come away victorious for the first time in 15 years and eight tries. It is all about the execution.

"I mean, obviously, he is a guy that we got tremendous, tremendous respect for," said the defensive coordinator. "And it just goes to show whatever system he's in. He has the capability of running it and being very, very effective at it. And, you know, so we got to make some hard decisions for him. Not give him some easy outlets and things like that. And, you know, play ball and get some takeaways."