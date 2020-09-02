Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram focused on present not future

Last Tuesday night, on HBO's Hard Knocks, there was a segment with Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram and his "hold in." The reason why he decided to "hold in" was the final year of his contract was not guaranteed, so if the season would shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then Ingram wouldn't see the rest of his money.

"Hold in" is a weird term because players usually hold out when they are unhappy with their contract, but that is not how Ingram is wired.

"As long as my teammates see me here, I'm never going to make nothing about me," Ingram said. "I love the guys out here, and I want to see everybody succeed."

Ingram has always been about the team. He was an extra coach for the team during the beginning days of training camp. He wouldn't just coach up fellow defensive players but offensive players because he believes when one player succeeds, so will the team.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco guaranteed Ingram's $14 million for this upcoming season, but he will still hit free agency after this season. The team has many notable players set to hit free agency, and you can't pay them all.

Ingram has let it be known in the past that he wants to play his whole career for the Bolts, but he knows the NFL is a business.

"You know I am always looking to stay here, but you never know what the future holds," said the defensive end.

No matter what is going on outside of the field, Ingram says he and the team's mentality are aligned that it is all about holding that trophy up in February.

"Ain't s*** change," explained Ingram. "We are still the same team. We come out here to win a Super Bowl, and that is the ultimate goal no matter what is going on."

The Chargers defense suffered a big blow on Monday with the possibility of safety Derwin James not playing this season due to a knee injury. Ingram, along with James, is represented by agent David Mulugheta of Athletes First. On Monday afternoon, Mulugheta posted on his Instagram page a video of James and Ingram chatting with a caption "heart to hearts, even when it all seems dark…"

Ingram called James his little brother.

"Derwin is a strong-minded person, and nothing can really break him down," said Ingram. "This is just another chapter in his story which is going to make the story so much better at the end."

Ingram said he explained to James what he had been through at the beginning of his career, tearing his ACL his sophomore season and rebounding from that.

It will be tough without James, but the defense is still talented. It features a duo that Ingram calls the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL, he along with Joey Bosa. They combined last season for 18.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and 42 QB hits.

"We are so different," explained Ingram. "We are different as players, so we complement each other real well. He is more of a technician and I go more off athletic ability. It works together so well."

The defensive line also features third-year defensive tackle Justin Jones, whom Ingram says is "becoming a hell of a football player," and promises will have a breakout year. He also got a smile on his face talking about defensive tackle Linval Joseph, whom the whole team seems excited about having on their squad. Ingram described Joseph as "a mack truck, smashing everything in his way."

The linebacker core also improved with the addition of rookie Kenneth Murray, who Ingram already sees much promise.

"He's got instincts, he's physical, he can run," explained Ingram. "He's gonna be a special player in this league in due time."

Ingram tipped his cap off to Telesco for making the move of drafting Murray, signing Joseph and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., whom he calls one of the best at his position. The South Carolina product said that the defense's additions would help, and he knows how good the defense can be this season, even without superstar Derwin James.

"This s*** is going to be real, and it's going to be special I’ll promise you that," said Ingram.