Chargers' Denzel Perryman, Roderic Teamer will Not Play Sunday at Jaguars

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive back Roderic Teamer will not play during Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both players did not appear on the injury report this week.

It remains unclear what led the Chargers to downgrade Perryman Teamer to out less than 24 hours from kickoff. The team did not provide clarification when asked about the availability update.

Perryman, a fifth-year linebacker out of Miami, has started seven of the Chargers' 12 games this season and played in all but one of them. He ranks fourth on the team in total tackles (49) and has four tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Perryman dealt with ankle and knee injuries earlier in the year. Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $12.05 million contract extension in March.

Teamer served as one of the Chargers' starting defensive backs during the first few months of the season but has not played since safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips came off injured reserve. Teamer enters Week 14 with the seventh most tackles on the team (40) as well as an interception, and a sack. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in April.

Besides Perryman and teamer, the Chargers list only linebacker and special-teamer Nick Dzubnar (concussion, questionable) on the injury report. Dzubnar practiced in full Thursday and Friday after a limited session on Wednesday.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH