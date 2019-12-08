Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers' Denzel Perryman, Roderic Teamer will Not Play Sunday at Jaguars

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive back Roderic Teamer will not play during Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both players did not appear on the injury report this week.

It remains unclear what led the Chargers to downgrade Perryman Teamer to out less than 24 hours from kickoff. The team did not provide clarification when asked about the availability update.

Perryman, a fifth-year linebacker out of Miami, has started seven of the Chargers' 12 games this season and played in all but one of them. He ranks fourth on the team in total tackles (49) and has four tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Perryman dealt with ankle and knee injuries earlier in the year. Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $12.05 million contract extension in March.

Teamer served as one of the Chargers' starting defensive backs during the first few months of the season but has not played since safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips came off injured reserve. Teamer enters Week 14 with the seventh most tackles on the team (40) as well as an interception, and a sack. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in April.

Besides Perryman and teamer, the Chargers list only linebacker and special-teamer Nick Dzubnar (concussion, questionable) on the injury report. Dzubnar practiced in full Thursday and Friday after a limited session on Wednesday.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Jason B. Hirschhorn

The LA Times says the Chargers haven't gotten over last week's DPI call:

0

Chargers' Gus Bradley Breaks Down Broncos Loss and Sunday's Matchup with Jaguars

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley breaks down last week's loss to the Broncos and previews Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register on the Chargers' trick plays:

0

Chargers' Anthony Lynn: Derwin James 'has looked better every single practice'

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn says Derwin James "has looked better every single practice" since returning from his foot injury.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register on Uchenna Nwosu's relative lack of playing time in recent weeks:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis is up for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Photos of what Chargers players will wear this Sunday for "My Cause, My Cleats":

0

Chargers Offense Braces for "Sacksonville"

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers offense braces to face the Jaguars' "Sacksonville" defense this Sunday.

Shane Steichen Discusses Chargers' Red-Zone Issues, Mike Williams' Lack of Touchdowns

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

On Thursday, Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen discussed the team's issues in the red zone and wide receiver Mike Williams lack of touchdowns.

Florida Native Derwin James Excited to Play First Game in Home State Since College

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Chargers All-Pro safety and Florida native Derwin James feels excited to play his first game in his home state since college.