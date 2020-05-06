Chargers Add RB Derrick Gore to 90-Man Roster

LOS ANGELES -- Even with the 2020 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to make adjustments to their personnel. On Tuesday, the team signed Derrick Gore to the 90-man roster.

Gore, who split time in 2019 between Washington and Los Angeles' practice squads, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe. He amassed 1,355 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher during his college career, adding another 254 yards and a score as a receiver. The Chargers have prioritized running backs with pass-catching ability in recent years, and Gore would seem to further that trend.

In Los Angeles, Gore will join a crowded backfield headlined by 2019 breakout star Austin Ekeler, third-year pro Justin Jackson, and the recently drafted Joshua Kelley. Gore will compete for work with them as well as the multiple undrafted free agents the team added at the position last month. As such, he will likely have to show well on special teams in order to secure a spot on the final roster or practice squad.

Even with Gore in the fold, the Chargers still have several spots remaining on their 90-man offseason roster. They can still add players in free agency -- former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters could potentially garner interest -- or add talent via the trade market. Head coach Anthony Lynn has repeatedly said that the team plans to "turn over every single rock" in search of personnel improvements.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH