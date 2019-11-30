Chargers Activate Derwin James, Adrian Phillips from IR

The Los Angeles Chargers have activated safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from injured reserve, clearing the path for both to make their returns Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The decisions came after both James and Phillips completed a full week of practice without suffering setbacks. James, the second-year All-Pro safety, suffered a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during training camp. Phillips fractured his right forearm while making a routine tackle during the Chargers' Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Los Angeles designated both for return earlier this month but held off on activating them until after the team's Week 12 bye.

On Friday, head coach Anthony Lynn said he and his staff would review the practice film from the week before determining whether to activate James and Phillips. Though Lynn expressed hope that both "wouldn't have limitations" in their return, he noted that the team could take the "smart" approach and put them on snap counts in their first games back from injury.

"It's just hard for guys to be out 10, 12 weeks, come back and pick up where they left off," Lynn said. "We have to be careful putting guys back out too soon or back out there before they're ready."

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Chargers have waived defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani. The team also placed wide receiver Geremy Davis on IR.

As a rookie, James started all 16 of Los Angeles' regular-season games, compiling 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions. Phillips has recorded 229 career tackles, forced two fumbles, and hauled in five interceptions during his six NFL seasons, all with the Chargers.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH