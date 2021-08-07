Chargers Derwin James and Chris Harris Jr. to be position-less players

The defense is going to look a little different this season. Most of the personnel that will be used are returning, but there will be some wrinkles. It is known that Brandon Staley is willing to take chances and make some changes.

One of the most significant changes will be the use of two players, one of which was seen during his rookie season in Derwin James while veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has dominated at cornerback and in the slot for years.

In his rookie season, James played linebacker, free safety, and even pass rusher at times, so the Chargers defense is looking to take full advantage. Plus, Harris is being thrown into the mix because he is an intelligent player that Staley called a defensive coordinator on the field.

"It's huge," said an excited Harris in June. "Me and him (James) are kind of like the position-less players. I would say just obviously just DBs because me and him are playing three different positions."

The third-year safety will be playing similar to his rookie season but also will be in the mix in the slot, especially when the team faces bigger receivers or even tight ends. Harris will be playing outside corner, slot, and strong safety.

Basically, when James is in the slot, Harris is in his position.

"I'm really coaching him on that because he's kind of like a linebacker/nickel," said Harris. "It just adds more speed. We play both the run and the pass in those packages. They've got five defensive linemen that the offensive line is going to have an issue blocking."

For Harris, it will be an adjustment to play safety because he hasn't done so since his rookie season, but time will help.

"I've just have to get comfortable with it," said Harris. "Usually, I come out here and just play corner or nickel, and I'm thoroughly comfortable with that. Now, I have to move around a lot more, get the communication right, learn how my corners are playing, and things like that. It's new to me, but it's been fun."

When he signed with the Chargers last offseason, Harris said the most significant reason was that he wanted to play with James. He felt like he could help mentor him, but he has leaned on James to help him with the new defensive wrinkle.

"In this defense, definitely," explained Harris. "We're just trying to figure out ways to fill that gap, so that's something new. I get to use a deeper part of the field because usually I'm in the box like a linebacker. I'm seeing it that way — how to play the middle field — and reading the quarterbacks a lot more. That's something I ask those guys."

James is excited not only about the different movements but also about playing again. He has only played five games in two seasons with two different training camp injuries.

He has been playing with a purpose on the field. During Friday's practice, he intercepted Justin Herbert during a one-on-one against receiver Keenan Allen. During the first day of padded practice, it only took four plays for James to deliver a big hit on running back Justin Jackson.

"There's always room to grow; you never completely have it in this game.," said James. "You're always going to find little stuff that you didn't know. We're working hard. I've got a lot of guys and a lot of great coaches that are helping me. It's going to be fun."

When there are moving pieces like this, there is one thing that is going to be critical.

"A lot of guys are moving around, got more moving parts, and all I can say you got to be able to communicate, communicate more in this system," explained James. "Oh, man. Oh, like I said, we all learning, and we all growing together."

During practice, you can hear players urging each other to talk to one another. During the week, there was a play where receiver Keenan Allen was left wide open, and James came off the field asking, "Why was Kee open like that?"

When he was told, James looked at the secondary and said, "Guys, we need to talk out there. We can't be leaving guys open like that."

He had shown real signs of leadership in his first three seasons, but this season it is coming to fruition. He is the signal-caller and the leader of the defense.

"You are going to see me everywhere, though," said James.

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is familiar with Harris from their time in Denver, but he is really getting to see what James is all about while coaching him up. Hill knows how beneficial this could be this season.

"It's everything for us," explained the defensive coordinator. "A lot of the time, people won't know where those guys will be lining up. We can interchange them based on down-and-distance or situation. It gives us a lot of flex. Those guys are locked in. They're coming up and meeting all of the time. They're the vocal ones in the group. They're talking about things that could happen within those defenses. It's letting us know that they're taking it all in and that they're really receptive to it."

Both of them are the leaders that the defense looks to during practice and will be the players that the defense will call upon to make big plays. They will be lining up all over the field according to the matchups, especially when they face Raiders tight end Darren Waller or Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Those are players James will take on.

It is all about matchups and putting players in the best position to succeed on defense while also trying to create confusion for the offense.

"They're going to have to find us and be able to game plan us, and we're going to make it real hard on them," said Harris back in June.