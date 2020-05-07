Chargers' Derwin James Among Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

Derwin James missed all but the final month of the 2019 season recovering from a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The Los Angeles Chargers felt his absence as their defense regressed in the red zone and in the turnover column.

With last season several months in the rearview mirror, James has now fully recovered and looks forward to a bounce-back campaign in 2020.

"I feel very strong right now, especially in my lower body," James said last week on a conference call with reporters. "I feel like I got a lot of strength just from overcoming the injury last season, not being able to do some stuff.

"I feel like I'm getting in tip-top shape. I feel like workouts have been going good and I'm getting great work every day."

The oddsmakers share James' optimism. The site BetOnline released odds for the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and the Chargers' do-everything defensive back came in 40/1. Only 13 players have lower odds to win the award, with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt leading the group.

If healthy, James has a strong chance to win Comeback Player of the Year. The Chargers already move him around the defense in order to take advantage of his play-making ability and, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley revealed this week, they might do so even more if rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray can hold his own in coverage. If the team can fully unleash James, he might also land another first-team All-Pro nod.

Check out the full odds below.

Ben Roethlisberger - 5/2

Rob Gronkowski - 9/2

J.J. Watt - 5/1

A.J. Green - 6/1

Nick Foles - 6/1

Cam Newton - 8/1

Matthew Stafford - 8/1

Myles Garrett - 12/1

Antonio Brown - 20/1

Andy Dalton - 33/1

C.J. Mosley - 33/1

DeSean Jackson - 33/1

Joe Flacco - 33/1

Derwin James - 40/1

Jordan Reed - 50/1

Akiem Hicks - 66/1

Alex Smith - 66/1

Alshon Jeffery - 66/1

Bradley Chubb - 66/1

Keanu Neal - 66/1

Kwon Alexander - 66/1

Malcolm Butler - 66/1

Stephen Gostkowski - 66/1

Lamar Miller - 80/1

Trent Williams - 80/1

T.Y. Hilton - 80/1

Xavien Howard - 80/1

Josh Rosen - 100/1

