ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers' Derwin James Among Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Derwin James missed all but the final month of the 2019 season recovering from a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The Los Angeles Chargers felt his absence as their defense regressed in the red zone and in the turnover column.

With last season several months in the rearview mirror, James has now fully recovered and looks forward to a bounce-back campaign in 2020.

"I feel very strong right now, especially in my lower body," James said last week on a conference call with reporters. "I feel like I got a lot of strength just from overcoming the injury last season, not being able to do some stuff.

"I feel like I'm getting in tip-top shape. I feel like workouts have been going good and I'm getting great work every day."

The oddsmakers share James' optimism. The site BetOnline released odds for the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and the Chargers' do-everything defensive back came in 40/1. Only 13 players have lower odds to win the award, with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt leading the group.

If healthy, James has a strong chance to win Comeback Player of the Year. The Chargers already move him around the defense in order to take advantage of his play-making ability and, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley revealed this week, they might do so even more if rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray can hold his own in coverage. If the team can fully unleash James, he might also land another first-team All-Pro nod.

Check out the full odds below.

Ben Roethlisberger - 5/2

Rob Gronkowski - 9/2

J.J. Watt - 5/1

A.J. Green - 6/1

Nick Foles - 6/1

Cam Newton - 8/1

Matthew Stafford - 8/1

Myles Garrett - 12/1

Antonio Brown - 20/1

Andy Dalton - 33/1

C.J. Mosley - 33/1

DeSean Jackson - 33/1

Joe Flacco - 33/1

Derwin James - 40/1

Jordan Reed - 50/1

Akiem Hicks - 66/1

Alex Smith - 66/1

Alshon Jeffery - 66/1

Bradley Chubb - 66/1

Keanu Neal - 66/1

Kwon Alexander - 66/1

Malcolm Butler - 66/1

Stephen Gostkowski - 66/1

Lamar Miller - 80/1

Trent Williams - 80/1

T.Y. Hilton - 80/1

Xavien Howard - 80/1

Josh Rosen - 100/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Lays Out Protocol for Reopening Team Facilities

The NFL doesn't yet know when it will reopen club faculties, but teams will soon have protocols in place for when they receive the green light to return.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

No Chargers Super Bowl Matchup Has Better Than 125/1 Odds

At least for now, the Chargers face long odds to reach a Super Bowl regardless of opponent.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Frank Reich: Working with Philip Rivers Again 'Like Riding a Bike'

Colts coach Frank Reich feels Philip Rivers' transition into his offensive system has gone well due to their familiarity with one another.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Power Rankings: Chargers Still Back of League Following Draft

The Chargers' 2020 draft class did not convince ESPN's power-rankings curators to place them among the NFL's top teams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Mc Dad

Chargers Add RB Derrick Gore to 90-Man Roster

The Chargers continue to tinker with their rocker, adding running back Derrick Gore on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Tab Pep Hamilton as QB Coach, Finalizing Staff

The Chargers hiring Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, finalizing the offseason changes to the coaching staff in the process.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Had Sixth Most Dropped Picks in 2019

Philip Rivers totaled 20 interceptions last season, but he could have produced eight more if not for drops by the defense.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Plays like Madden 'Create-a-Player'

Kenneth Murray's position coach from Oklahoma compares him to a created player in Madden.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bronco Mendenhall: Chargers WR Joe Reed a 'One-Size-Fits-All' Weapon

New Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed received a major endorsement from his former college coach, Bronco Mendenhall.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Not Expecting International Games in 2020

The NFL doesn't expect to play games outside of United States borders in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Jason B. Hirschhorn