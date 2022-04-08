Report: Chargers, Derwin James Are 'Cautiously Optimistic' They'll Reach Extension Before Start of Season

The Chargers and safety Derwin James believe they’re in a good place as it pertains to a contract extension.

Derwin James returned to action last season after being sidelined for the entirety of the 2020 campaign with a knee injury.

In getting back into the thick of things last season, patrolling the deep part of the field and coming up to play in the box at times, James proved he's still an elite player at the position. In returning from injury, James went on to record 118 tackles, seven for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, two sacks, seven quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 2021.

James, a first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft, is now entering the final year of his rookie contract. While injuries have been a major part of his young NFL career, it's evident that when he's slotted into the Chargers' secondary, the defense is capable of operating at a different level.

According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY, the Chargers and James are "cautiously optimistic" that they'll get a long-term extension done before the start of the regular season.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) reacts during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have shown they’re willing to spend big right now as quarterback Justin Herbert plays on his rookie contract. They've spent a significant chunk of money this offseason, re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams, adding cornerback J.C. Jackson to a mega-deal in free agency and traded for pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

They also added a few key players on mid-tier deals, adding defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, while adding another weapon on offense, bringing aboard tight end Gerald Everett.

Specifically, the Chargers have shown in recent years they're willing to reward their own players in which they drafted and developed. James fits the billing of that and a large payday is likely in his near future.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams currently sits as the highest-paid safety in the NFL with an average per year value of $17.5 million. Adams also holds the contract for the most guaranteed money among safeties at $38 million.

James is positioned to pass both of those thresholds assuming the Chargers are confident in his health moving forward.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.